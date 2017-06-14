Fi Europe & Ni 2017 announces record number of exhibitors

Returning to Frankfurt: The world's leading food and beverage ingredients show will be bigger than ever when it opens its doors on 28 November.

-- It's the must attend event on the calendar of virtually everybody who works in the food, beverage and ingredients industry: Fi Europe & Ni 2017. A 4-day conference programme focused on thought leadership and new sections and initiatives, organiser UBM EMEA expects this year's event to attract more visitors than ever before, and is ensuring they are senior professionals with considerable purchasing power.Messe Frankfurt, 28-30 November 2017: Four halls spanning 65,000 square metres of exhibition space will give more than 1,500 suppliers a stage from which to showcase every conceivable food and beverage ingredient sourced from all over the world, including a vast range of functional and organic raw ingredients. Traditionally, suppliers use the global industry's leading event to introduce their innovations to the market. Exhibitors and visitors will also benefit from the new Expo FoodTec Content Hub in the Expo FoodTec pavilion, uniquely focused on ingredient processing and packaging solutions for the Food & Beverage industry. The Expo FoodTec Content Hub is the hotspot where speaker sessions, presentations and videos from leading experts and associations will offer priceless insights into new developments in F&B processing and ingredients packaging.Innovation on displayAcross the event, visitors will be able to explore state-of-the-art innovations as well as current food and beverage trends and developments. The Industry Insights Theatre will focus on current major consumer trends influencing the global food and beverage market. Supplier Solutions Sessions will see top-level suppliers showcase their latest ingredients innovations, while the Start-up Innovation Challenge will create a platform for cutting-edge innovations from the industry's most exciting start-up companies. The New Product Zone, organised in cooperation with Innova Market Insights, will return once again to Fi Europe. And finally, the Fi Innovation Awards will introduce a number of new categories to celebrate innovation in the industry."Visitors to this event expect excellence and innovation,"says Brand Director Richard Joyce. "And to make sure they do not miss the most exciting news this year, we have organised special Innovation Tours with industry experts from Nutrimarketing, as well as self-guided tours."4 days of thought leadershipFi Europe conferences offer an excellent opportunity to find out what leading food & beverage industry experts are thinking, working on and interested in. For 2017, UBM EMEA has announced a programme covering four full days of knowledge sharing and networking opportunities. One day before the show, on Monday 27 November, the Fi Future of Nutrition Summit will bring together independent food pioneers to explore cutting-edge innovations in nutrition. From Tuesday 28 November to Thursday 30 November, the Fi Conference will offerin-depth insights into the issues shaping the food and beverage landscape through a mix of keynote presentations, panel discussions and masterclasses. Topics covered will include: Clean label & Natural ingredients;Food safety & Regulatory compliance; Everything Protein; Health & Wellness; Life Stages; Category Innovation (Dairy, Bakery and Beverages); Reduction & Reformulation;and Sustainability.Women's Networking BreakfastOn Wednesday 29 November, the Women's Networking Breakfast will bring together inspirational women from all areas of the food industry and beyond to share their insight, knowledge and experience on topics covering innovation, entrepreneurship and women's excellence in the food & beverage industry.Messe Frankfurt – a perfect venue for an outstanding eventHaving last been held in Paris in 2015, the biennial event returns to Messe Frankfurt, Germany, for 2017. With its international airport and central location, Frankfurt is a central hub for visitors from all over the world. "Germany is the largest food and beverage retail market in Europe," continues Richard Joyce, "and Frankfurt is the perfect venue for this truly impressive event: We are expecting around 25,000 visitors from more than 125 countries worldwide."Flagship exhibitors will include global powerhouses such as ADM, BENEO, Brenntag, Cargill, DSM, FrieslandCampina, Gelita, Kerry, Naturex, Roquette and Symrise, as well as leading European food and beverage manufacturers such as Barry Callebaut and Lactalis. Visitors can also look forward to exploring niche suppliers with an immense number of exciting ingredients. Fi Europe & Ni is FREE to attend when pre-registering online before the show. 