Afydecor Introduces Pre-GST Sale on Handmade Furniture
If given a thought to justify the name of the sale, the only thing one would understand is GST. We are all aware about the change in the tax system starting from 1st July, 2017. The government is abolishing all taxes and is imposing a new tax - GST (Goods and Service Tax). This will be beneficial to both business and consumers. Before GST the big burden of numerous taxes such as VAT, Excise duty, Service Tax and so on had to be borne by end consumers.
When asked about the idea behind this intriguing sale, Mr. Kaushik Saxena, Marketing Executive at Afydecor expressed,"With the amendment in taxation, the cost and price of commodities are likely to fall.We at Afydecor thought of letting people experience what 'life after GST' will look like, before! Hence, the Pre-GST Sale where the customergets the best at less. We are offering people the opportunity to make the most benefit of GST even before it arrives".
Visit Afydecor and you will notice to a wide and different range of products put up on their online furniture shopping store. They specialise in lifestyle furniture especially for home, in international desings. Interestingly, they are all made from solidwood like teak, sal and pinewood. That said even their upholstery range apperas good. It's a nice or rather a rich collection of lifestyle furniture with the likes of Chaise lounges, Chesterfields, Wingback chairs, Platform beds and lots more available for consumers at flat 15% off. This sale aims to benefit everyone and more so to those looking to shop furniture in bulk.
The sale is live on Afydecor website: https://www.afydecor.com/
Afydecor is an eclectic furniture online store launced in 2015. They are into handmade wooden furniture and home decor accessories. With Made-to-Order and customisation options available to consumers, Afydecor has proved itself to be among the best e-commerce stores providing value added services. Having a rich collection of International designed furniture to choose from, consumers are spoilt for choice. Added to it you get them in variety of celebrated styles like classic, modern, transitional and contemporary.
