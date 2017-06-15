News By Tag
Dental Implants in Reading Start at Only $2,000
Quality and affordable dental implants in Reading start at only $2,000 and include the abutment and crown.
"Dental implants are the most successful and longest lasting solution to missing teeth," explains Dr. Michelle Bernreuther, implant professional at ADS in Reading. "We're proud to make this quality solution affordable to Berks County."
Dental implants are not all that ADS offers. Dentures are also available in the Reading office. Whether patients are missing one tooth or several teeth, ADS offers great solutions for everyone.
The office in Reading if one of four convenient ADS locations in Eastern Pennsylvania. To request an appointment with ADS, visit: http://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/
About Affordable Dental Solutions: Based in Eastern Pennsylvania, Affordable Dental Solutions is a provider of full dentistry services. For nearly a decade, Affordable Dental Solutions has offered patients procedures such as dental implants, crowns, and dentures at rates much lower than area competitors by utilizing state-of-the-
Contact
Jamie Jaskolka
***@affordabledentalsolutions.com
