Another milestone for CedCommerce, becomes first from India to partner with Newegg.com

CedCommerce does it again, becomes the official channel partner within months of becoming the trusted Walmart partner, and in both cases first from the India to do so.

-- CedCommerce, as it was accepted as official channel integration partner of Newegg.com – among the largest consumer electronics marketplace of USA.The partnership came in the wake of CedCommerce offering extensions-based and SaaS-based solutions which became hugely popular among the online seller fraternity of United States. The company received appreciation for their solutions and support extended to those willing to sell."Now, this partnership would help us gain trust of more and more online sellers and help us align with our future projections and growth predictions", said a visibly happy Co-Founder and Director of CedCommerce, Abhishek Jaiswal. On the occasion was also present, the other Co-founder and Director of CedCommerce, Himanshu Rauthan, who seconded the opinion of Abhishek. He congratulated the employees and gave them words of encouragement.And both in unison agreed to that, although the year 2017 has been proving instrumental in the CedCommerce's success, but a lot-lot more is needed to be where they dream to be.The company offers solution for both the extension-based e-commerce platforms like Magento, Woocommerce, and Prestashop etc, and SaaS-based platform like Shopify, Bigcommerce, and 3dCart. Overall the company offers integration with 30+ e-commerce frameworks.1-Item Creation,2-Inventory Management,3-and, Order ProcessingWith return and refund processing soon to join the ranks of the solution.Prior to this, in its aim to deliver quality and affordable multichannel sales solution, CedCommerce was made official Walmart Channel Integration partner in the earlier part of the year and the company also was declared among the Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 winners.With this partnership in place CedCommerce is rapidly making its progress and consolidating its position as the quality, robust and low-cost provider company – a philosophy that has paid huge dividends to it.Founded in 2001, Newegg is one of the most trusted consumer electronics and computer related hardware and software marketplace. With over 30 million registered users and 10.5 million products, Newegg's revenue is more than $3 billion and it comes as a great opportunity for sellers/merchants – especially dealing in computer related items – to sell their product on one of the best marketplaces of U.S.Since its inception in 2010, the company has been involved in over 1000+ e-commerce developments and customizations projects enabling it get the deep insight into the general and unique demands of the e-commerce industry. With this experience, company provides umbrella of solutions that make e-commerce easier for aspiring or already involved online sellers.See More: https://www.newegg.com/ sellers/index.php/ integration- prov...