DLF Gardencity residents come forward to help fowls beat the heat

--With mercury already breaching 40 degree Celsius mark, summers are becoming increasing intolerable for human beings and fowls alike.Residents of New Town Heights- Sectors 86, 90 and 91,have taken a noble initiative to make summers endurable for birds. They have kept earthern pots filled with water to enable these creatures quench their thirst. These earthen pots have been kept at prominent places like boundaries of balconies, open areas and window sills, which are frequented by birds."As conscientious human beings, it is our responsibility to help fowls survive the ongoing heat wave. Residents have come together to make clean drinking water available for the feathered creatures," said Brig. (Retd.) A.D.Kaushal, President- DLF New Town Heights Condominium Association, Sector 86.Mr.Tarun Yadav, a resident of DLF Gardencity said, "We have placed clay pots for the birds as they are eco-friendly and allow the water to stay cool. These pots are filled twice a day and cleaned on daily basis to maintain hygiene."Prominent animal welfare organizations have welcomed the move. "We commend DLF Gardencity residents for their compassion, and encourage people all around the country to follow their lead. PETA regularly gets calls during the summer about kites, pigeons and other birds who have fallen to the ground and suffering from heatstroke. Dogs, cats, cows and other animals also suffer from a lack of water. The simple act of putting out clean water for animals can literally save lives," says Mr. Sachin Bangera, PETA India.Offering tips on how to take care of pets during the scorching summer season, he adds that one should keep dogs indoors and avoid leaving them in parked cars even for short periods of time, and even if the windows are slightly open as dogs trapped inside a car can succumb to heatstroke within minutes. Owners of working animals like bullocks and donkeys should give their pets rest, especially during the heat of the afternoon, and help the animals cool off by gently spraying water on them. Lastly, if an animal in distress, one should contact a veterinarian or animal-welfare organization immediately.