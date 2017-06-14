Autoimmune Treatment Market Trends, Analysis, Size and Forecast to 2023

P&S Market Research2

Autoimmune diseases are chronic in nature and do not have permanent treatment. This creates ample growth opportunity for the autoimmune treatment market, to grow at a considerable rate in the coming years. The advanced research and development facilities, and new product developments by the companies are propelling the demand for cost effective treatment of autoimmune diseases.

The abnormal response of immune system leads to autoimmune disorders. Normally, the body's immune system provides protection against foreign bodies or harmful substances. However, in the autoimmune disorders, the immune system fails to differentiate between a healthy tissue or cell and a harmful substance (antigen), and destroys the normal tissues. Autoimmune diseases have high prevalence among female children and women. There are more than 80 prevailing autoimmune diseases. Some of the most common autoimmune disorders include psoriasis, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, type 1 diabetes, systemic lupus erythematosus, inflammatory bowel disease, and Addison's disease.

Based on applications, the autoimmune treatment market can be categorized as type 1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel disease, multiple sclerosis, systemic lupus erythematosus, psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, thyroid disease, and others. Rheumatoid arthritis leads the global autoimmune treatment market, due to high prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis worldwide.

Some of the major players operating in the global autoimmune treatment market are Abott, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Amgen Inc., Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Biogen, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, AstraZeneca PLC, and Astellas Pharma Inc.