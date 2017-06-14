News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Pilgrim Petroleum Corporation approves Stock Repurchase and Retirement Program
The company is pleased to announce today that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase and retirement program of the Company's outstanding common shares. The Board of Directors believes that a share repurchase program would be in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders, and will not impact the Company's ability to execute its growth plans. Under the stock repurchase program, the Company and direct affiliates will be the only authorized to repurchase and based on market conditions. The repurchased shares will be constructively retired and returned to unissued status. "Share repurchase and dividends represent great ways to return value to our shareholders"
Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. About Pilgrim Petroleum Corporation. Headquartered in Addison, Texas, Pilgrim Petroleum Corporation is a publicly traded company (PGPM). Pilgrim Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The company is acquiring oil and gas leases, producing properties, mineral rights, and surface interests. Once acquired, the company intends to develop each property to maximize the income from each property by refurbishing and improving the existing production. Forward Looking Statements: can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. All forward-looking statements should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty. Factors that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: The success of the company's exploration and development efforts; the price of oil, gas and other produced gasses and liquids; the worldwide economic situation; changes in interest rates or inflation; the ability of the company to transport gas, oil and other products; the ability of the company to raise additional capital, as it may be affected by current conditions in the stock market and competition in the oil and gas industry for risk capital; the company's capital costs, which may be affected by delays or cost overruns; cost of production; environmental and other regulations, as the same presently exist or may later be amended and the company's ability to identify, finance and integrate any future acquisitions. You are urged to carefully review and consider the cautionary statements and other disclosures. Forward-
Shareholder inquiries:
info@pilgrimpetroleum.com
Visit http://www.pilgrimpetroleum.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse