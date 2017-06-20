The Quantum Resistant Ledger Raises $4.16 Million in Cryptocurrency for Post-Quantum Enabled Blockchain With quantum computing on the horizon and capable of hacking 50% of blockchain accounts, QRL is designed to be a high security, resilient & long-term option against classical and quantum computing attacks. Nearly $100 billion dollars are stored in cryptocurrencies. QRL is the the bridge into a post-quantum blockchain era with a peer-to-peer network, focused on high value transactions and storage, secured through economic incentives to network participants. VALLEJO, Calif. & WEST MIDLANDS, England - June 20, 2017 - PRLog --



52 Million tokens were offered in the early crowdsale and crowdsale. This is also known as an ICO (initial coin offering). However, due to dedicated support and exceeding the cap, the public crowdsale was canceled. Thus, each token was purchased at approximately 8 cents. After listing on Bittrex and Liqui, they have shown an exchange value of 60 cents to 2 dollars USD.



According to the founder, Dr. Peter Waterland, a lot of the support for this project comes from a few unique value propositions.

1) Use of stateful XMSS signatures to secure addresses

2) Custom hash-based POS algorithm generating randomness using hash-based PRF and iterative keyed hash-chain

3) The Ephemeral messaging layer with anonymous completely private post-quantum secure end-to-end data channels



With a few articles surfacing about quantum secure blockchains, QRL is proud to be the first and only public blockchain solution usable upon standard computing equipment.



According to the UX developer on the team and co-founder, Dr. JP Lomas, there are more exciting team developments to be announced. One of the upcoming events is the participation of the team in Blue Yard Capital's and Google Quantum AI Lab's exclusive



Some of the QRL's major milestones include the implementation of a Proof of Stake consensus mechanism to confirm transactions and reward honest nodes, programmable apps or smart contracts, unique digital identification, proof of ownership with digital asset transactions and governance algorithms for voting and polling on the network.



Media Contact

Jomari Peterson

The Quantum Resistant Ledger

650-691-5572

