June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
20191817161514


Global Gluten-Free Foods & Beverages Market is Worth $5.12 Billion in 2017

 
 
LONDON - June 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Visiongain's new report the Gluten-Free Foods & Beverages Market Forecast & Analysis 2017-2027: Global, Regional & National Forecasts By Type (Bakery & Snacks, Dairy & Dairy Alternatives, Beverages, Meat & Meat Alternatives, Ready Meals, Pasta, Other Gluten Free Foods) Plus Analysis Of Leading Companiesindicates that the global gluten-free foods & beverages market will see $5.12bn in spending in 2017.

The lead analyst of the report said "The increase in the number of people diagnosed with gluten intolerance or celiac disease is the major driving force of the market. In parallel with this, the gluten-free food consumer base is rapidly expanding due to high demand for gluten-free products from non-gluten-sensitive buyers who perceive them as healthier and better-for-you. The gluten-free foods & beverages market gives a lot of opportunities for business development in different directions including the fields of fortified & functional food and baby food. "

The 169 page report contains 108 tables, charts and graphs that add visual analysis in order to explain developing trends within the gluten-free food & beveragesmarket. With over 1,500+ market data points, visiongain provides forecasts for the period 2017-2027 for the leading submarkets, namely bakery & snacks, dairy & dairy alternatives, beverages, meat & meat alternatives, ready meals, pasta and other gluten free foods globally, and further segmented by region and country.

The report offers market forecasts and analysis for 4 regions and 12 leading national markets and the rest of the world market. In addition, the report contains a dedicated leading companies' chapter covering 15companies leading the field in gluten-free foods & beverages.

The Gluten-Free Foods & Beverages Market Forecast & Analysis 2017-2027: Global, Regional & National Forecasts By Type (Bakery & Snacks, Dairy & Dairy Alternatives, Beverages, Meat & Meat Alternatives, Ready Meals, Pasta, Other Gluten Free Foods) Plus Analysis Of Leading Companiesreport will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand the gluten-free foods & beverages market and its various segments. It will be useful for businesses who wish to better comprehend the part of the market they are already involved in, or those wishing to enter or expand into a different regional or technical part of the food industry.

Notes for Editors
If you are interested in a more detailed overview of this report, please send an e-mail to sara.peerun@visiongainglobal.com or call her on +44 (0) 207 336 6100

About visiongain
Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent media companies in Europe. Based in London, UK, visiongain produces a host of business-to-business conferences, newsletters, management reports and e-zines focusing on the automotive, chemical, cyber, defence, energy, pharmaceutical, materials and telecoms sectors.

Visiongain publishes reports produced by its in-house analysts, who are qualified experts in their field. Visiongain has firmly established itself as the first port of call for the business professional who needs independent, high-quality, original material to rely and depend on.

