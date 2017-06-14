News By Tag
* Careers
* Real Estate
* ai
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Voiceter Pro launches Real Estate Careers skill
Looking to start a real estate career or make a change? Just ask Alexa.
By asking Alexa to open Real Estate Careers and answering a few questions, individuals interested in entering the field or in moving to a new brokerage can hear about what the firm has to offer them. The user then has the option to have the brokerage contact them to learn more. The skill is free to use.
"As a broker myself, I saw a great opportunity to use today's leading voice technology to assist my recruiting efforts," said Miguel Berger, CEO of Voiceter Pro. "With the Real Estate Careers skill our clients can showcase their technology-forward approach with potential agents, while promoting the benefits of joining their brokerage."
Real Estate Career skill subscribers can create their own custom messages for both individuals interested in starting a real estate career and experienced agents considering a change.
Currently, Voiceter Pro is conducting a Real Estate Careers pilot program in 11 markets in eight states. The information gathered during the pilot program will be used to refine Real Estate Careers, Berger said, noting that a full release is expected by the 2017 fourth quarter. Additionally, Voiceter Pro will develop a Real Estate Careers Google Home action, making the product available on the two leading voice platforms.
View the demo at http://www.voiceterpro.com.
Voiceter Pro, LLC., based in Albany, NY and Oakland, CA, is the conversational search company that will bring companies and consumers together through meaningful conversations with Amazon's Alexa. Starting with its flagship products, the Real Estate skill for Amazon Alexa-powered devices and the Real Estate Search action on Google Home, Voiceter Pro will revolutionize AI-assisted searches in all markets. These search tools have applicability in any business model that requires consumers to filter through product choices to arrive at the product or service that meets their needs. View the demo at www.voiceterpro.com.
Contact
Miguel Berger
Co-Founder/CEO
***@voiceterpro.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse