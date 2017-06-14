News By Tag
13th Barcelona Festival of Song
The 13th Barcelona Festival of Song Uncovers Art Songs in Indigenous Languages
The 13th Barcelona Festival of Song starts in CaixaForum, with a recital entitled De Barcelona a Rio; a musical journey which starts in Catalunya and travels through Latin America. In this recital, soprano Patricia Caicedo and pianist Nikos Stavlas will perform songs in Spanish, Catalan, Portuguese, Quechua, and Náhuatl.
The recital kickstarts 10 days dedicated to the unique classical music of Latin America and the Iberian Peninsula.
According to the festival director, "One of the biggest problems of classical music is that it always focuses on the same works of Central European repertoire, not knowing the immense and valuable heritage created in Latin America and Spain."
Aligned with this idea, the festival's program includes a recital dedicated exclusively to art songs in indigenous languages, art songs inspired by Amazonian Legends, a piano recital with works inspired by salsa, and a piano recital dedicated to the preludes of composers from both sides of the Atlantic.
From the beginning, the festival has combined the preservation of heritage and the drive to explore new repertoire. Alongside the concerts, there is a course for classical singers devoted to the study of the history and Interpretation of the Iberian and Latin American Vocal Repertoire. Coming from the world of classical music, the participants are not taught about this in conservatories. Because of the lack of exposure in other places, this event is the fundamental source for Iberian and Latin American Vocal Repertoire interpretation.
According to Caicedo, "We want to form a new generation of musicians who know, value, and interpret our music. At the same time, we want audiences interested in the new repertoire. Not to mention, all of our concerts are free."
Organized for Mundo Arts, the festival counts on the collaboration from the Residència d'investigadors del CSIC, the Biblioteca de Catalunya, CaixaForum, The Barcelona City Council, the Brazilian Consulate in Barcelona,Taller de Musics, BeMate.com, Corrales Pianos, The Market Perú, and Cerveza Cusqueña.
Barcelona Festival of Song incorporates various concerts and a course dedicated to enlightening the community on Iberian and Latin American vocal repertoire. The festival takes place over the course of ten days. In the end, both the participants and the audiences will have an understanding of art songs in indigenous languages.
For more information please visit: http://barcelonafestivalofsong.com
