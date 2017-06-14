News By Tag
Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share &Forecasts to 2022
North America leads the global diabetic retinopathy market due to vast number of aging population. The Asia Pacific diabetic retinopathy market is expected to witness profitable growth over the estimated period due to the occurrence of unmet needs in the developing countries such as China and India. These countries are expected to be the fastest growing diabetic retinopathy markets in Asia-Pacific region.
Some of the key players in the market include Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., ThromboGenics, Genentech, Bayer Healthcare, Alimera Sciences, Actavis PLC, BCN Peptides, Novartis AG, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Kowa Group, Sirnaomics Incorporation, Abbott Laboratories Ltd, Glycadia Pharmaceuticals, Alcon Laboratories Inc. and Parexel International Corp.
Type of Treatments Covered:
• Intraocular Steroid Injection
• Vitrectomy
• Anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) drug
• Laser Surgery
Disease Type Covered:
• Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy (PDR)
• Non-Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy (NPDR)
o Moderate
o Mild
o Severe
End Users Covered:
• Ophthalmic Clinics
• Ambulatory Surgical Centers
• Hospitals
• Other End Users
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
