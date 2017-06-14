 
Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share &Forecasts to 2022

 
 
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - June 20, 2017 - PRLog -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment market is expected to reach $10.24 billion by 2022. Rising prevalence of diabetics, increasing management financial support, change in lifestyle and global aging population are the factors driving the market growth. However, Lack of accurate diagnosis, a lack of skilled ophthalmologist coupled with poor infrastructure and extended approval time for drugs are hampering the growth of global diabetic retinopathy market. Increase in awareness of diabetic retinopathy treatment and improvement of patient monitoring are some of the major trends in the market. The two main stages of diabetic retinopathy are non-proliferated and proliferated. Proliferated diabetic retinopathy is the mainly insecure stage and has the risk of detachment into the vitreous leading to severe vision loss.

North America leads the global diabetic retinopathy market due to vast number of aging population. The Asia Pacific diabetic retinopathy market is expected to witness profitable growth over the estimated period due to the occurrence of unmet needs in the developing countries such as China and India. These countries are expected to be the fastest growing diabetic retinopathy markets in Asia-Pacific region.

Some of the key players in the market include Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., ThromboGenics, Genentech, Bayer Healthcare, Alimera Sciences, Actavis PLC, BCN Peptides, Novartis AG, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Kowa Group, Sirnaomics Incorporation, Abbott Laboratories Ltd, Glycadia Pharmaceuticals, Alcon Laboratories Inc. and Parexel International Corp.

For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/report/diabetic-retinopathy-tr...

Type of Treatments Covered:
• Intraocular Steroid Injection
• Vitrectomy
• Anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) drug
• Laser Surgery

Disease Type Covered:
• Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy (PDR)
• Non-Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy (NPDR)
o Moderate
o Mild
o Severe

End Users Covered:
• Ophthalmic Clinics
• Ambulatory Surgical Centers
• Hospitals
• Other End Users

Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt

What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/report/diabetic-retinopathy-treatment-market

Contact
James Lamb
***@strategymrc.com
End
