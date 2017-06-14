News By Tag
* Ats
* Crm
* Recruitment
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Approaching its 10th year of success and growth, ApplicantExtra is stronger than ever
ApplicantExtra is a powerful, yet simple to use recruitment system for home workers, start-ups and small to medium agencies – with or without remote offices. What's more, it's a recruitment solution that expands as your business expands.
ApplicantExtra is an outstanding piece of employment software which can benefit businesses of any size. Whether you're an independant recruiter or a growing recruitment agency, the accessibility and support provided by ApplicantExtra saves you time, money and reduces the pressures that come with recruiting the best!
Based in Southwick, Sussex, ApplicantExtra and will be entering its 10thyear in 2018 – and what a successful journey it's been! The product has been developed over the past 9 years at the hands of experienced developers and recruitment consultants. Their philosophy is a great one: you can't develop a product which provides a solution unless you know what your customers' key problems are! Recruitment consultants have worked with ApplicantExtra in a way which has allowed the product and service to develop organically by specialists to where it is today.
User feedback has been key to the company; their community of customers is encouraged to feed back at every stage. ApplicantExtra pride themselves in listening to their clients and then acting upon their advice. After all, who is this product for? This is an ongoing process which ensures ApplicantExtra will continue to provide a superior solution to the discerning recruiter.
Director of Candid Software (the developers of ApplicantExtra)
"ApplicantExtra has grown into a very feature rich, intuitive and much loved recruitment tool for the discerning recruitment consultant. The team are excited about the possibilities of our technology and, while working closely with our existing and prospective clients, we hope to continue in our quest to provide the perfect recruitment software system."
- Trevor Barnes, Director of ApplicantExtra
Software Features
ApplicantExtra boasts many helpful features, however some of the key aspects are:
· Access from Anywhere
· Convert CVs/Resumes into records
· Free support & no tie-ins
· Log all communication
· Low scalable costs
· Manage Candidates
· Mobile Access
· No Expensive Servers
·ApplicantExtra's Customers Love Them...
"I've used ApplicantExtra since it began, and would never look anywhere else. The software is easy to use, and the perfect way to store candidate information. It has many different search functions, so is always a quick and simple task to bring up the details you need. It's a safe online system - I've even used it on the beach in India, and if that doesn't show how totally portable and accessible it is, I don't know what does."
- Mary
"We have used Applicant Extra for many years and found that it suits our needs as a small specialist recruitment company. It is flexible and adaptable to our requirements and we appreciate its functionality. The support services have always been prompt, helpful and efficient."
- Andrew
"We've used Applicant Extra for a number of years and I must say it is one the easiest and user friendly systems I have ever used - takes no time at all to master. The support team have also been great whenever we have any issues(which are far and few between). Good job guys!"
- Vinny
"We have used Applicant Extra since we set up 8 years ago. Throughout that time we've grown and they've adapted the system to our requirements with no issue and minimal cost. When we do have a rare technical issue someone's been on the end of the PC within minutes. I'd also highlight that each of our consultants has different levels of PC Knowhow and the support tea been patient, thorough and kind, tailoring their approach to a personal level of IT know how. We couldn't have asked for a more personal or tailored service."
- Sarah
Visit www.applicantextra.com for more great testimonials, information and contact details. Alternatively you can contact the team now on (0) 1273 311451 and rest assured you are in the hands of the employment software experts.
Notes to editors:
For further information/
Media Contact
Trevor Barnes
trevor@demoit2.me
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse