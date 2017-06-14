iNurture, Together with Galileo,Europe's Leading Education Group, Brings Global Education to India

An Innovative approach to Education from Galileo-iNurture – a Unit of Golden Valley Educational Trust

Mr. Matthew Anthony - Academic Head (Marketing)

-- Bangalore based iNurture in partnership with Galileo Education Network from Europe and Golden Valley Education Trust is all set to launch new-age global programs for students at UG and PG level in India. This initiative is aimed at creating an opportunity for the students to gain real-world experience combined with rigorous academics to help them prepare for global careers in the sectors of LUXURY MANAGEMENT, SPORT MANGEAMENT, TOURISM & HOSPITALITY MANAGEMENT, DESIGN and DIGITAL."Partnering with Galileo and Golden Valley Education Trust will give us a unique opportunity to give our students a truly global experience that can help better prepare them for the future," said Ashwin Ajila, Founder & Managing Director, iNurture. "Our goal for these programs is to help students apply the academic skills they are learning in school to solve real-world issues and, ultimately, show them how their higher education directly relates to their career interests and aspirations. This is possible because of the global industry partnerships that Galileo brings to India.These programs are part of a successful and increasingly popular approach to education that is transforming schools in Europe and other parts of the Globe Linked Learning. Linked Learning pathways work by integrating rigorous academics with career-based learning and real-world workplace experience to provide students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in college and career. By making education a personally relevant, engaging experience, Linked Learning shows students exactly how their higher education leads to their next academic stage or career steps."We're excited about giving Indian students more exposure to Europe's major industries and giving them a better understanding of the types of jobs and career paths that are available to them," said Alain Kruger, Director MBA ESG at Galileo. "We view this partnership as an investment in potential future industry leaders by helping students develop the skills and knowledge they will need to succeed in their career. This solution can help us ensure that we have enough talent with the necessary training and credentials to fill the increasingly skilled job positions that are available in the industry."MBA in Luxury Management makes perfect sense as India is the emerging hub for Luxury Goods and Services requires which requires highly skilled and high caliber professionals to manage the LuxuryBusiness to provide high level of service to clients demand. Similarly, Sport too is an expanding industry across the globe and will be a billion dollar industry with a demand for high caliber leaders. IPL, ISL, PRO Kabbadi and Hockey India League are some of the major sporting leagues flourishing in India. Our partnership with India's leading Sports Management Company DNA Networks will provide our student's access to all of the major Premier Leagues in India.MBA in Tourism and Hospitality Management is an advanced program specially designed keeping in mind the needs of the Industry, which is flourishing on the back of increased globalization, enhanced income levels and added propensity to travel among people.Dr. T. Venkat Vardhan, President, Golden Valley Education Trust (GVET) expressed his endorsement to the valuable partnership stating "Our vision has always been to impart quality higher Education and expand learning infrastructure in the fields of Vocational, Technical, and Allied Disciplines in India to global standards and our partnership with Galileo and iNurture realizes this vision. We are committed not only to provide world class education but also a world class infrastructure to support this."To learn more about these programs or how you can become involved in these Learnings,