RE: NEWS from Salzburgerland for Summer

NEWS from Salzburgerland for Summer
Water Water Everywhere and Every Drop to Drink Summer in Salzburgerland, Austria
In Salzburg City 47 glorious fountains wake from their winter slumber. In summer and autumn, the Residenz Fountain and Hof Marstallschwemme (originally the city's horse bath) are gushing tributes to brilliant 17th and 18th century craftsmanship. Venture to Hellbrunn on the outskirts of the city for the amazing trick fountains at Hellbrunn Palace: hidden water jets, water-powered birdsong and a mechanical theatre of 100 moving figures and hydraulic organ are in as good working order today as when they were built in 1750.
To the north, the Salzkammergut - Austria's Lake District – is studded with 76 lakes clear and clean enough to drink. Take in 35 lakes on the Salzkammergut BergeSeen Trail, a 20-day/350 km self-guided hike, or do the same journey with user-friendly public transport over a weekend. Lake Fuschl, often rated the most beautiful in Austria, has a lovely 3 ½-hour circumference walk. The 6km Mill Trail follows the Rettenbach stream past historic 14th century mills and the charmed Plötz Natural Monument, a 50m waterfall which brings good luck.
To the south of Salzburg, Golling is one of 14 enchanting villages in delightful Tennengau (www.tennengau.com), the heart of Salzburgerland. Its 76m waterfall has inspired artists and poets since the 1800s; hike the scenic trail from the foot of the Goll massif to its source, a gushing karst spring (altitude 479m) shrouded in ivy.
Further south in the Salzburgerland region, the Gastein Valley (www.gastein.com) is famous for its Radon-rich thermal waters. Their unique healing powers are effective in treating chronic inflamations such as Rheumatism. Swim in the natural lakes and spend time in the Heilstollen Caves where the Radon-rich humidity alleviates pain. This summer two new spring-fed thermal swimming lakes (1300 m² and 370 m²) open in the Kurpark at Alpentherme, Bad Hofgastein. Both benefit from a high-tech organic cleansing system that uses no chemicals making a swim safe for those with allergies.
Travel to Zell am See-Kaprun (www.zellamsee-
Salzburgerland has many more fluid adventures to enjoy in stunning locations, a few of which include:
· Krimml Waterfalls cascading for more than 4km and a drop of 380 metres. A fine mist fills the air, and medically supervised stays in the falls area are recommended for relief from asthma, allergies and chronic respiratory diseases.
• The Liechtenstein Gorge at St Johann in Pongau. Hike secure trails for beautiful views of the Grossarler Ache shimmering between the rare rock formations of the Liechtenstein Gorge.
• Tappenkarsee is a magnificent mountain lake at an altitude of 1762m in the Niedere Tauern range. Covering 24 hectares, it is 50 metres deep in places and has a legendary dragon at the bottom.
• The Lamprecht Cave, carved over 25 million years by water flowing through the Dachstein's dolomitic limestone rock, has more than 50km of tunnels in an extensive cave system which is said to hide the treasure of the Lamprecht Knight.
• Lake Preber (1514m) is ideal for a cooling swim in the hot summer; visit for the Preber Shooting event at the end of August, every year since 1834. Marksmen aim at their reflection in the lake, to bounce the bullet off the water and hit a target on the opposite shore.
