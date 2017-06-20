News By Tag
BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions Mentioned in Independent Research Firm's Reports
Report Titles: "Adopt Insights Services to Accelerate Your Business Transformation" and "The Insights Service Directory Q2'17"
According to the Forrester report, Adopt Insights Services to Accelerate Your Business Transformation, "Digital transformation accelerates the use of insights services. Business and technology decision makers increasingly look for external help to become insights driven. Many can't or don't want to build an insights platform or staff a data science team— they want to subscribe directly to the insights, a set of prescribed actions, and the predicted outcomes."
The Forrester report provides a unique look at best practices in engaging with insights services providers. It showcases cross-vertical examples, best-in-class engagement models, success metrics and methods that outline the ability to engage and lead towards desired outcomes in insight service delivery. The Insights Service Directory also provides a repository of providers classified by their areas of work which can help companies choose their insight partners based on their business need.
BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions CEO, Prithvijit Roy said, "Insights Services are becoming an integral part of guiding firms on their Digital Transformation journey. We are very excited to be included in the Forrester report on Insight Services. In particular, the report cites our work with one of our key clients, global provider of energy and commodities information and a source of benchmark price assessments in the physical energy market. As an Insights Services Partner for the company, we helped them transform their sales prospecting and pipeline forecasting approach through use of research, predictive analytics, visualization and storytelling for influencing change."
About BRIDGEi2i: http://www.BRIDGEi2i.com
BRIDGEi2i partners with global enterprises to deliver sustainable return on investment from analytics by embedding decision engines into business processes and systems, leveraging its proprietary personalization and optimization algorithms. It offers analytics and decision support solutions across sales, marketing, supply chain, pricing and risk management functions. The company has a global presence with offices in Bangalore, India, Fremont & Boston, US.
