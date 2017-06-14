 
Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
20191817161514

Office Renovation Ideas for Enhancing Employee Performance

Google, Facebook and many other large players have implemented the strategy of elegant office designs in their offices throughout the world. Let's learn from their ideas when refurbishing offices.
 
 
LEEDS, England - June 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Today's fast paced economy has made it even more difficult to retain employees and keep them satisfied. Smart business leaders understand the importance of keeping employees motivated to get maximum productivity. Research has proven that good office designs really do improve the performance of employees.

When planning a pleasant atmosphere in your office, consider these office renovation ideas:

Use Colours to Good Effect

If used properly, they can change the whole morale of the office. Colours like orange, blue and yellow can create positive psychological reactions that surely improve productivity over time. Use these colours strategically to create the desired effects in each room. Stimulating positive emotions through your renovation will bring you benefits far greater than you could imagine.

Incorporate the Fun Element in your Office

As the work environments have become more stressful, it has also become necessary to create some fun element. Your employees need to have some place in the office to blow off their steam. Create a separate space where employees can hang out or play games. Add a table for table tennis, a play station for gaming, or even an indoor gym. This will show your employees that you care about them. Their morale and productivity will greatly improve.

Provide Access to Nature and Daylight with Large Windows

People do not like to work in closed spaces. They need to have at least some access to the outside world. Arrange the floor plate for maximum daylight penetration. Using glass window is also a good idea to give people an outside view. This will keep their bodies healthy and their minds relaxed.

Keep Into Account Human Factors and Ergonomics
Businesses are focussing more and more on the comfort factor. Employees spend a huge amount of time working in offices and they need to feel good about their body while working for such long hours. Your office chairs must be adjustable. Set your furniture such that your employees can sit anywhere to work on their laptops. Not just the comfort, ergonomics also deals with other factors such as workplace safety, human productivity and so on. Keep all these factors in mind when renovating your office.

Provide Freedom and Flexibility in the Office

Recent researches in organisational psychology have suggested that employees need more choices in the way they work. Some people work best when there are people around, whereas some people are most productive while working in a quiet place. Make sure your workplace provides your employees with flexibility to work according to their personality styles. This will improve their performance for sure.

We also wrote about How Colours Impact An Office Environment (http://www.inoutsolutions.co.uk/impact-colour-office/) previously. Colours have a profound effect on the moods of people

This is not a comprehensive list and you may have your own creative ideas for your office fit outs in Leeds. Make sure that the next time you renovate your office, you do it keeping your employees in mind - contact In Out Solutions online at http://www.inoutsolutions.co.uk

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EUryaLqaK5c



Click to Share