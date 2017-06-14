Country(s)
Industry News
HSC awarded for excellence in Outstanding Performance in Exports by the Government of Haryana
Hughes Systique wins yet another laurel as it was awarded for excellence in Outstanding Performance in Exports by the Government of Haryana Industries and Commerce Department, India. Hughes Systique has won this award for its immense contribution in the export of software services.
GURGAON, India - June 20, 2017 - PRLog -- This award was conferred on HSC at the glittering award ceremony of MSME Sammelan held at Panchkula, Haryana. Tarun Singhal, the VP and Head of Engineering at Hughes Systique, received the certificate of merit from Hon'ble Chief Minister of Haryana, Shri Manohar Lal Khattar for the year 2015-2016.
Over the last 12 years Hughes Systique Corporation (HSC) has been providing engineering R&D services and solutions to a wide variety of companies ranging from Fortune 100 Tier 1 equipment vendors & ISVs to small and innovative start-ups with great ideas to change the world.
HSC is a CMMI Level 5, ISO 9000:2008 and ISO 27001:2005 certified company. From expertise in the complete mobile terminal lifecycle to in-depth expertise in LTE, WiFi and other radio protocols, from Telco-Web convergence applications to Broadband IP engineering, HSC engineers have helped customers deploy state-of-the-
Hughes Systique has a culture of innovation and has been providing bleeding edge solutions in the domains of Retail, Automotive, Multimedia, IoT and Networks. Being a part of the HUGHES group and yet being a medium sized company brings the best of both worlds to our customers in terms of cutting edge technology expertise, quality and flexibility to meet their needs.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse