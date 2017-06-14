Welcome to the DIM Ecosystem Initial Coin Offering, the Future of Equity on the Blockchain

The DIM Ecosystem is an evolution in cryptocurrency, it offers financial products and services that allow the user to engage in a multitude of digital interactions.

-- The DIM Ecosystem will allow individuals and businesses to conduct state-of-the-artencrypted transactions, send, receive, trade, manage company shares and assets inonline wallets. This will enable crypto stock trading and equity tokenization, oncomputers, mobile devices or via password-encrypted paper certificates.DIMCOIN will host a Pre-ICO (Initial Coin Offering) starting on the 1st of July, 2017 at12:00 CET until the 15th of July at 23:59 CET. The ICO will start on the 16th of July at00:00 CET until the 27th of August at 23:59 CET. Each 100 DIMCOIN purchased duringthe ICO will receive 1 DIM TOKEN. A total of 1.74 billion DIMCOIN, including the bonusesand the 10 million DIM TOKEN that will be allocated for purchase by investors during theICO.The DIM TOKEN gives investors holding more than 50 DIM TOKEN some unique andexclusive benefits within the DIM Ecosystem, which are voting rights and a percentage offees. The DIM TOKEN are an opportunity to earn lifetime recurring income based ontransactions.Phase 1 (Pre-ICO) starts with a 30% BONUS, resulting in 1$ = 100 DIMCOIN ($ 0.01 per 1DIMCOIN) + 30 DIMCOIN BONUS + 1 DIM TOKEN. The ICO bonus will decrease until theend of the DIM TOKEN sale. Once the first funding goal of $10 million has been reached,there will be a dynamic price offer of $0.02 up to $0.12 per DIMCOIN. After $30 millionhas been reached, the price offer will be locked at $0.12 until all allocated coins havebeen purchased. The DIMCOIN will be listed and traded on major cryptocurrencyexchanges around the world, starting in the 4th Quarter of 2017.DIMCOIN is built using NEM blockchain technology, which offers a unique two-tierdesign using node reputation, spam protection, and incentivised infrastructure throughsupernodes, all to ensure transparent and secure online trading and transactions. WithNEM as a foundation, DIMCOIN will revolutionise the industry of financial services anddeliver a state-of-the-art ecosystem platform for assets and services.Learn more about DIMCOIN and subscribe for updates on: www.dimcoin.ioDIMCOIN. Tomorrow. Today.https://www.instagram.com/dimcoinico_