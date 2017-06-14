News By Tag
Welcome to the DIM Ecosystem Initial Coin Offering, the Future of Equity on the Blockchain
The DIM Ecosystem is an evolution in cryptocurrency, it offers financial products and services that allow the user to engage in a multitude of digital interactions.
encrypted transactions, send, receive, trade, manage company shares and assets in
online wallets. This will enable crypto stock trading and equity tokenization, on
computers, mobile devices or via password-encrypted paper certificates.
DIMCOIN will host a Pre-ICO (Initial Coin Offering) starting on the 1st of July, 2017 at
12:00 CET until the 15th of July at 23:59 CET. The ICO will start on the 16th of July at
00:00 CET until the 27th of August at 23:59 CET. Each 100 DIMCOIN purchased during
the ICO will receive 1 DIM TOKEN. A total of 1.74 billion DIMCOIN, including the bonuses
and the 10 million DIM TOKEN that will be allocated for purchase by investors during the
ICO.
The DIM TOKEN gives investors holding more than 50 DIM TOKEN some unique and
exclusive benefits within the DIM Ecosystem, which are voting rights and a percentage of
fees. The DIM TOKEN are an opportunity to earn lifetime recurring income based on
transactions.
Phase 1 (Pre-ICO) starts with a 30% BONUS, resulting in 1$ = 100 DIMCOIN ($ 0.01 per 1
DIMCOIN) + 30 DIMCOIN BONUS + 1 DIM TOKEN. The ICO bonus will decrease until the
end of the DIM TOKEN sale. Once the first funding goal of $10 million has been reached,
there will be a dynamic price offer of $0.02 up to $0.12 per DIMCOIN. After $30 million
has been reached, the price offer will be locked at $0.12 until all allocated coins have
been purchased. The DIMCOIN will be listed and traded on major cryptocurrency
exchanges around the world, starting in the 4th Quarter of 2017.
DIMCOIN is built using NEM blockchain technology, which offers a unique two-tier
design using node reputation, spam protection, and incentivised infrastructure through
supernodes, all to ensure transparent and secure online trading and transactions. With
NEM as a foundation, DIMCOIN will revolutionise the industry of financial services and
deliver a state-of-the-
