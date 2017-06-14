News By Tag
Scientists call for limiting common antimicrobial chemicals
New consensus statement says common antimicrobial chemicals can have significant risks and often no benefit
The statement reviews the growing body of research on the widely used antimicrobial chemicals triclosan and triclocarban. The authors note there is no evidence that the use of these chemicals in consumer products prevents disease or improves health. "People think antimicrobial hand soaps offer better protection against illness. But generally, antimicrobial soaps perform no better than plain soap and water," explains Barbara Sattler, RN, DrPH, FAAN, environmental health professor at the University of San Francisco.
While evidence of benefit is lacking, the research demonstrating widespread human exposure, environmental contamination, and health risks is extensive. Triclosan and triclocarban are endocrine disruptors and are associated with increased sensitivity to allergens. Moreover, their overuse may contribute to antibiotic resistance. "Since antimicrobial chemicals can pose unintended health and environmental risks, they should only be used when they provide an evidence-based health benefit," says Rebecca Fuoco, MPH, a co-author of the statement and Director of Health Research Communication Strategies.
Last fall, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined that 19 different antimicrobial chemicals, including triclosan and triclocarban, were not effective and should not be marketed for use in over-the-counter consumer wash products. The scientists say the FDA's decision does not go far enough because the substitute chemicals likely pose similar risks and antimicrobials are used in many other types of products (such as cosmetics, paints, kitchenware, and home textiles).
"We must develop better alternatives and prevent unneeded exposures to antimicrobial chemicals," stresses lead author Rolf Halden, PhD, PE, a professor of engineering at Arizona State University.
The statement concludes with four recommendations for scientists, governments, manufacturers, retailers and consumers: (1) using antimicrobial chemicals only when there is evidence of a health benefit, (2) using alternative chemicals that do not pose health or environmental risks when antimicrobials are necessary, (3) labeling all products containing antimicrobial chemicals, and (4) evaluating the safety of antimicrobial chemicals throughout entire product life cycles.
Halden RU, Linderman AE, Aiello AE, Andrews D, Arnold WA, Faire P, Fuoco RE, Geer L, Johnson PI, Lohmann R, McNeill K, Sacks VP, Schettler T, Weber R, Zoeller RT, Blum A. The Florence Statement on Triclosan and Triclocarban. (https://ehp.niehs.nih.gov/
Rebecca Fuoco, MPH
***@healthrcs.com
