Digital Healthcare Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2023- Credence Research
Global digital healthcare market is expected to expected to expand at a significant CAGR of over 13% from 2016 to 2023.
Market Insights
Digital transformation is becoming a mainstream technology in healthcare sector as healthcare organizations are focused towards offering improved services to patients so as to enhance their overall experience. Ongoing technological advancements in the healthcare industry is encouraging major hospitals and organizations to shift towards customer-centered business model.
This is expected to boost growth of the digital healthcare market over the forecast period across the globe. Also, proliferation of smartphones, tablets and wearable devices is disrupting the global healthcare industry to considerable extent, propelling market growth. Further, growing adoption of cloud computing technologies and connected health records systems and solutions is fueling growth of the digital healthcare market. However, lack of awareness among end user organizations operating in developing and underdeveloped countries is hampering growth of the market. Additionally, data security and privacy issues is anticipated to impede adoption of digital healthcare solutions and services across the globe.
Competitive Insights:
Prominent players in the digital healthcare market concentrates on investing substantial amount on research and development activities to introduce technologically advanced and cost-effective solutions to differentiate themselves form competitors. Also, strategic partnerships and acquisitions are other major strategies followed by key players to enter emerging market and enhance geographical presence. Major players operating in the global digital healthcare market are IBM Corporation, CGI, Accenture plc, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, GE Healthcare, and Microsoft Corporation.
Key Trends:
• Introduction of cloud-based healthcare solutions
• Growing uptake of mobility services among healthcare organizations
• Increasing adoption of big data analytics
• Surge in acquisition & mergers
