Digital Healthcare Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2023- Credence Research

Global digital healthcare market is expected to expected to expand at a significant CAGR of over 13% from 2016 to 2023.
 
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. - June 20, 2017 - PRLog -- According to a new market report published by Credence Research, Inc. "Digital Healthcare Market By Type (Solution, Service), By Solution (Connected EHR Solution, Billing Solution, Connected Healthcare Information Solution, Customer Relationship Management Solution, Remote Patient Monitoring Solution, Enterprise Resource Planning Solution, Collaboration Tools), By Service ( Consulting, Implementation & Integration, Training & Support, Outsourcing), By End User (Government Hospital, Specialty Hospital, Clinics) – Growth, Share, Opportunities & Competitive Analysis, 2016 – 2023", the global digital healthcare market is expected to expected to expand at a significant CAGR of over 13% from 2016 to 2023.

Market Insights

Digital transformation is becoming a mainstream technology in healthcare sector as healthcare organizations are focused towards offering improved services to patients so as to enhance their overall experience. Ongoing technological advancements in the healthcare industry is encouraging major hospitals and organizations to shift towards customer-centered business model.

Browse the Digital Healthcare Market– Growth, Share, Opportunities & Competitive Analysis, 2016 – 2023 report at http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/digital-healthcare...

This is expected to boost growth of the digital healthcare market over the forecast period across the globe. Also, proliferation of smartphones, tablets and wearable devices is disrupting the global healthcare industry to considerable extent, propelling market growth. Further, growing adoption of cloud computing technologies and connected health records systems and solutions is fueling growth of the digital healthcare market. However, lack of awareness among end user organizations operating in developing and underdeveloped countries is hampering growth of the market. Additionally, data security and privacy issues is anticipated to impede adoption of digital healthcare solutions and services across the globe.

Competitive Insights:

Prominent players in the digital healthcare market concentrates on investing substantial amount on research and development activities to introduce technologically advanced and cost-effective solutions to differentiate themselves form competitors. Also, strategic partnerships and acquisitions are other major strategies followed by key players to enter emerging market and enhance geographical presence. Major players operating in the global digital healthcare market are IBM Corporation, CGI, Accenture plc, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, GE Healthcare, and Microsoft Corporation.

Key Trends:


• Introduction of cloud-based healthcare solutions
• Growing uptake of mobility services among healthcare organizations
• Increasing adoption of big data analytics
• Surge in acquisition & mergers

Request Sample: http://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/58333

About:

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we've manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.

Media Contact

Name: Chris Smith

Address: 105 N 1st ST #429,

SAN JOSE, CA 95103 US

E-mail: sales@credenceresearch.com

Ph: 1-800-361-8290

Web: http://www.credenceresearch.com

