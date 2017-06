Defence Exports 2017: 4 Exclusive Workshops by BAE, Global Legal Services, SECURUS and the US Depar

300 x 250

-- SMi Group's 12th annual Defence Exports conference, taking place on the 27& 28of September in Rome, will showcase 4 exclusive workshops that will highlight best practice for complying with export controls and regulations led by key sector experts.Pre-conference workshops on Tuesday, 26th September 2017 are as follows:• WORKSHOP A: 8.30-12.15: UPDATE ON EXPORT CONTROLS AND ITLed by Gary Stanley, President of Global Legal Services, this session will delve into main IT challenges in preventing unauthorised access, US DoD's DFARS requirements relating to cybersecurity and the increasing attention that US export control enforcement is giving to cybersecurity.· WORKSHOP B: 13.00-17.15:US EXPORT CONTROLS AND RE-EXPORT CONSIDERATIONSLed by the US Department of Commerce's Acting Assistant Secretary of Export Administration, Matthew Borman, this session will provide an overview of the framework for controlling dual-use and less sensitive military items, as well as licence requirements and exceptions for re-exporting items under the EAR.Post-conference workshops on Friday, 29September 2017 are as follows:• WORKSHOP C: 8.30 - 12.15: ESSENTIAL ELEMENTS OF AN EXPORT CONTROL COMPLIANCE REGIMELed by Sue Tooze, Deputy Head of Export Control at BAE Systems, the workshop this session will focus on key aspects of a compliance programme, particularly on how BAE are developing and delivering the company's export control functional strategy.• WORKSHOP D: 13.00 - 17.15: EXPORT CONTROL CLASSIFICATION ACROSS THE GLOBELed by Jay Nash, Consultant at SECURUS Strategic Trade Consulting, this session will provide updates and practical guidance on export control systems of national export control lists from Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America and points in between.Defence Exports 2017 will also feature 28 presentations and an exclusive panel discussion led by senior government representatives from nations including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Spain, UK, USA, top policy makers from NATO and European Commission, and key industry decision makers from BAE, Boeing, Leonardo, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Rolls-Royce and more.View the full roster of speakers and the complete list of presentations, including information on our four exclusive pre- and post-conference workshops on www.defence-exports.com/prlog.Defence Exports 2017 will look at how regulation controls such as ITAR, EAR, ECR and Dual-Use are affecting European and Global compliance; crucial updates on the Wassenaar Arrangement, AAT; as well as exploring how to combat some of the challenges of the 21st century such as cloud, IT and electronic-data, export violation due to weak cyber security plans.For those interested to attend, registration is now live on the event website. Early Bird discounts apply.12DEFENCE EXPORTS CONFERENCE27-28 September 2017Crowne Plaza Rome, St Peter's, Rome, Italywww.defence-exports.com/prlog---ENDS---Contact Information:For queries on military bookings, contact James Hitchen on jhitchen@smi- online.co.uk . For sponsorship and exhibition details, contact Sadia Malick on smalick@smi- online.co.uk . For media enquiries contact Honey de Gracia on hdegracia@smi-online.co.uk.About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk