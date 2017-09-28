News By Tag
Defence Exports 2017: 4 Exclusive Workshops by BAE, Global Legal Services, SECURUS and the US Depar
Pre-conference workshops on Tuesday, 26th September 2017 are as follows:
• WORKSHOP A: 8.30-12.15: UPDATE ON EXPORT CONTROLS AND IT
Led by Gary Stanley, President of Global Legal Services, this session will delve into main IT challenges in preventing unauthorised access, US DoD's DFARS requirements relating to cybersecurity and the increasing attention that US export control enforcement is giving to cybersecurity.
· WORKSHOP B: 13.00-17.15:
Led by the US Department of Commerce's Acting Assistant Secretary of Export Administration, Matthew Borman, this session will provide an overview of the framework for controlling dual-use and less sensitive military items, as well as licence requirements and exceptions for re-exporting items under the EAR.
Post-conference workshops on Friday, 29th September 2017 are as follows:
• WORKSHOP C: 8.30 - 12.15: ESSENTIAL ELEMENTS OF AN EXPORT CONTROL COMPLIANCE REGIME
Led by Sue Tooze, Deputy Head of Export Control at BAE Systems, the workshop this session will focus on key aspects of a compliance programme, particularly on how BAE are developing and delivering the company's export control functional strategy.
• WORKSHOP D: 13.00 - 17.15: EXPORT CONTROL CLASSIFICATION ACROSS THE GLOBE
Led by Jay Nash, Consultant at SECURUS Strategic Trade Consulting, this session will provide updates and practical guidance on export control systems of national export control lists from Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America and points in between.
Defence Exports 2017 will also feature 28 presentations and an exclusive panel discussion led by senior government representatives from nations including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Spain, UK, USA, top policy makers from NATO and European Commission, and key industry decision makers from BAE, Boeing, Leonardo, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Rolls-Royce and more.
View the full roster of speakers and the complete list of presentations, including information on our four exclusive pre- and post-conference workshops on www.defence-
Defence Exports 2017 will look at how regulation controls such as ITAR, EAR, ECR and Dual-Use are affecting European and Global compliance; crucial updates on the Wassenaar Arrangement, AAT; as well as exploring how to combat some of the challenges of the 21st century such as cloud, IT and electronic-data, export violation due to weak cyber security plans.
For those interested to attend, registration is now live on the event website. Early Bird discounts apply.
12th DEFENCE EXPORTS CONFERENCE
27-28 September 2017
Crowne Plaza Rome, St Peter's, Rome, Italy
www.defence-
Contact Information:
For queries on military bookings, contact James Hitchen on jhitchen@smi-
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-
