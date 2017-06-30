Slot machine "Machine City" by Slotopaint

MONTREAL, Quebec
- July 6, 2017
- PRLog
-- In the beginning, we would like to explain to those of you who don't know the term "steampunk". Steampunk is the direction of science fiction, that models a civilization that has mastered the mechanics and technology of steam engines. As a rule, steampunk means an alternative development of mankind with a pronounced general stylization like the Victorian era of England and an era of early capitalism with a specific urban landscape and contrast social separation. The steampunk's specific artistic form has led to the emergence of a certain steampunk style in the world culture. Its manifestations include all sorts of modding and redesign of modern household items "for steampunk style," specific accessories and jewelry that abound with levers, valves and gears and trimmed with appropriate materials, such as shining copper, polished wood and leather. We have developed a special set of graphic materials and illustrations for the slot machine "Machine City", made in accordance with the mechanical component of the steampunk theme and here you see each of the objects separately. For some elements, we showed animated versions, as well as preliminary sketch states, on the basis of which unique illustrations that were included in the slot machine were created. More info you can get at http://slotopaint.com/machine-city/