Tata Institute of Social Sciences makes 240 more graduates employable in Maharashtra
NUSSD has completed the final leg of the programme with Ramniranjan Jhunjhunwala College for the academic year 2016-2017 and awarded certificates to 240 students who have successfully completed one or more courses in the Programme. In all, 320 certificates were awarded to students. The Convocation Ceremony held on Saturday, 17th June 2017 was graced by, Mr. Vijay Kalantri, , Chairman & Managing Director, BIPL, President All India Association of Industries as the Chief Guest, Mr. S.P Joshi, Dr. P M Nair, IPS (Retd.), Chair Professor, TISS, Former DG, NDRF&CD, Vice President (Retd.), Tata Motors, and Mr. Ketan Kothari, Manager – Advocacy at Sightsavers India. " Programmes like NUSSD are initiatives have far reaching implications for our economy and are designed to invigorate
entrepreneurship and improve employability in the country. As budding young entrepreneurs of tomorrow, students need to keep abreast of such programmes and prepare themselves to reap the benefits through active engagement in such initiatives.This will make the youth better equipped to face the challenges of new age industry and entrepreneurship."
"I find this programme to be very unique. This program is no doubt the practical experience gained by the students, while completing their graduation studies. We all are grateful to the vision of Mr Ramadurai, with respect to skill development program in the country, and this is amply reflected in the programs in North East India and other locations. I appreciate your leadership for establishing the program at various centers by positioning dedicated trainers. This is a challenging task and my congratulations to your entire team for making it successful. I must appreciate the fantastic response from the Jhunjhunwala College team, led by principal Dr Ms Mukundan", shared Mr. S.P Joshi, Vice President (Retd.) Tata Motors and Guest of Honor for the occasion.
NUSSD is currently being implemented in 120 colleges in the country with a students outreach of more than 20,000. NUSSD along with JP Morgan Chase, gives students an opportunity to have hands on practical and industry specific training equipping them to be employable.
"The changing paradigms have made it mandatory for our colleges and universities to foster a new breed of professionals who are equipped with right kind of skills and ready to contribute meaningfully to the emerging sectors of economy as and when they pass out from the colleges" shared Mr. Tanmay Nayak, Director, NUSSD. In July 2015, the United Nations (UN) Steering Committee on Children and Youth has recognized NUSSD programme among the 'Best Skill Development Practices' in the country.
