Valuechain acquires leading supply chain portal business
This acquisition supports Valuechain's buy and build strategy to integrate complementary technologies focused on advanced manufacturing supply chains.
First developed in 2006, by Canda Systems, Xactio is currently used by several global organisations such as Rolls Royce, Ultra Electronics and Gardner Aerospace to streamline internal procurement activities and improve two-way supply chain collaboration.
Valuechain's CEO, Tom Dawes, explained the strategy behind the acquisition "Xactio has a growing blue-chip client base underpinned by an innovative and intuitive supply chain portal technology. More and more manufacturing organisations are recognising that future competitiveness is reliant on the performance of their supply chain partners. The software provides a solution to this challenge, streamlining and automating communication of operational, technical and commercial data for multi-tier advanced manufacturing supply chains.
We will be integrating Xactio within our iQluster supply chain intelligence and collaboration platform which has been part funded by the European Commission to establish next generation supply chain optimisation solutions."
Chris Haywood, Director of Canda Systems commented "Valuechain is a great home for Xactio as we are able to combine over 10 years of supplier portal experience with the significant Valuechain development resources and proven routes to market."
