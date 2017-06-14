 
SOFTimpact launches a continuous Cybersecurity program for Maritime

 
LIMASSOL, Cyprus - June 20, 2017 - PRLog -- SOFTimpact a Maritime IT solutions specialist are pleased the announce the launch of "CYBERimpact Maturity Program" which is a subscription based service allowing Maritime companies to work on any Cyber challenges they might be facing continuously, while keeping a controlled budget.

It includes access to all our services;

*Cyber Defense Planning

*Risk Assessments

*Phishing simulator

*Cybersecurity training

*Penetration testing

* Cyber consultancy

Benefits

*Reduce and mitigate Cyber threats ongoing

*Only ever be billed the same discounted amount per month

*Flexible use of days across months

*React to ad-hoc events if required (such as wannacry)

*Work on new regulations or requirements e.g TMSA, GDPR in shipping *Continuously improve your companies Cyber maturity level

*Roadmap and guidance from the SOFTimpact specialists

*Provide evidence to external interested parties you are working proactively on the topic

This unique offering allows Maritime companies to continuely work on and mature their Cybersecurity culture, while continuously addressing the latest upcoming threats.

Want to educate staff, thats included. How about do a Risk Assessment, yes thats included too.

With the full suite of services available the customer no longer has to worry about one time activities and costs.

Contact us to find out more at http://www.soft-impact.com/cyberimpact

Lee Williamson
lwil@soft-impact.com
