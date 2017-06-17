News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Bedbreakfastbikespyrenees - The Complete Biking Solutions
Airport Transport, Food, Bikes, and Guides - All at One Place
Bedbreakfastbikespyrenees - All You Need to Know About the Leading Cycle Tour Organizing Company in the Pyrenees
The founder of the Bedbreakfastbikespyrenees, Kevin Byers and Beverley Hall are the two young cyclists from Europe. With passions and love for cycling, they establish the company for those who wish to come for a holiday in France and explore the beauty of high Pyrenees. Their wide range of services includes transport from the airport to the camp, in-house Pinarello bikes for riding, accommodation, and route guide or even a self-guide or support. These services will meet any levels of biker. Let that be an amateur, beginner, semi-pro or professional.
Bedbreakfastbikespyrenees – All Type of Packages
The wide range of services provide by the Bedbreakfastbikespyrenees, meets all the needs of biker. In the below section you will find a little glance of their service:
1. Cycling in the Ariege: The Ariege is situated in the southwestern part of the France. The place is named after the Ariege River. In this service, you will be able to explore the nature and the beauty of Ariege while cycling.
2. Sportives: There plenty of whilst cycling events take place in the region of Pyrenees. All you need to do just drop an email to the Bedbreakfastbikespyrenees and let them know in which event you want to take part. They will set up everything for you. From registering your name to arrange your accommodation and transportation, Bedbreakfastbikespyrenees will arrange all.
3. Point to Point Vacation: In this service, you will start your journey from Loubieres. And in a tour of 9 days, you will cover plenty of places while biking.
4. Cycling Culinary and Culture: This is a guest service specially designed for those who want to explore the cycling culture in France. In this 3 days and 4 nights tour, the complete cycling culture and culinary of the France will be revealed.
Rent Bike from Bedbreakfastbikespyrenees
It is hard to carry and transport a bike from your home to the destination (Pyrenees). But now it will be not. You can also hire a bike from the house of Bedbreakfastbikespyrenees. These cycles are fully equipped and ready to go.
Contact
Bed Breakfast Bikes Pyrenees
2 Place du Cazal, Loubieres 09000, Foix, France
Email : bedbreakfastbikespyrenees@
Phone: 0033 637930546
Mobile: 0033 676345619
Website - https://bedbreakfastbikespyrenees.com/
Contact
Bed Breakfast Bikes Pyrenees
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse