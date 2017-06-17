 
News By Tag
* Cycling Pyrenees
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Travel
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Generac
  Paris
  France
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
23222120191817


Bedbreakfastbikespyrenees - The Complete Biking Solutions

Airport Transport, Food, Bikes, and Guides - All at One Place
 
 
Hautacam crop
Hautacam crop
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Cycling Pyrenees

Industry:
Travel

Location:
Generac - Paris - France

Subject:
Services

GENERAC, France - June 23, 2017 - PRLog -- We are all aware of the health benefits of biking. A regular physical exercise like cycling is a very good full body muscle workout that helps to prevent cardiovascular disease, diabetes as well as mental illness. Taking cycling tours are also very beneficial rather than just taking a general break. After all who does not want to explore the beauty of Pyrenees Mountain with achieving health benefits with cycling?

Bedbreakfastbikespyrenees - All You Need to Know About the Leading Cycle Tour Organizing Company in the Pyrenees

The founder of the Bedbreakfastbikespyrenees, Kevin Byers and Beverley Hall are the two young cyclists from Europe. With passions and love for cycling, they establish the company for those who wish to come for a holiday in France and explore the beauty of high Pyrenees.  Their wide range of services includes transport from the airport to the camp, in-house Pinarello bikes for riding, accommodation, and route guide or even a self-guide or support. These services will meet any levels of biker. Let that be an amateur, beginner, semi-pro or professional.

Bedbreakfastbikespyrenees – All Type of Packages

The wide range of services provide by the Bedbreakfastbikespyrenees, meets all the needs of biker. In the below section you will find a little glance of their service:

1. Cycling in the Ariege: The Ariege is situated in the southwestern part of the France. The place is named after the Ariege River. In this service, you will be able to explore the nature and the beauty of Ariege while cycling.

2. Sportives: There plenty of whilst cycling events take place in the region of Pyrenees. All you need to do just drop an email to the Bedbreakfastbikespyrenees and let them know in which event you want to take part.  They will set up everything for you. From registering your name to arrange your accommodation and transportation, Bedbreakfastbikespyrenees will arrange all.

3. Point to Point Vacation: In this service, you will start your journey from Loubieres. And in a tour of 9 days, you will cover plenty of places while biking.

4. Cycling Culinary and Culture: This is a guest service specially designed for those who want to explore the cycling culture in France. In this 3 days and 4 nights tour, the complete cycling culture and culinary of the France will be revealed.

Rent Bike from Bedbreakfastbikespyrenees

It is hard to carry and transport a bike from your home to the destination (Pyrenees). But now it will be not. You can also hire a bike from the house of Bedbreakfastbikespyrenees. These cycles are fully equipped and ready to go.

Contact

Bed Breakfast Bikes Pyrenees

2 Place du Cazal, Loubieres 09000, Foix, France

Email : bedbreakfastbikespyrenees@gmail.com

Phone:  0033 637930546

Mobile: 0033 676345619

Website - https://bedbreakfastbikespyrenees.com/

Contact
Bed Breakfast Bikes Pyrenees
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Cycling Pyrenees
Industry:Travel
Location:Generac - Paris - France
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share