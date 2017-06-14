 
Global Endometrial Cancer Therapeutics Market Expanding

"Supported by the rising global endometrial cancer epidemics and increasing advancements, the global Endometrial Cancer Therapeutics Market is flourishing" says RNCOS
 
 
NOIDA, India - June 20, 2017 - PRLog -- The global endometrial cancer therapeutics market is experiencing aremarkable growth due to increasing endometrial cancer epidemics globally resulting in increasing demand for therapies and drugs for treating this deadly disease. Cancer constitutes a key challenge to development, deflating social and economic advancements throughout the world. According to the American Cancer Society, endometrial cancer is also the most common cancer of the female reproductive organs in the US. About 60,050 new cases of cancer of the body of the uterus were estimated to be diagnosed during 2016 and about 10,470 women died from cancers of the uterine body, during the same year. In such a scenario, endometrial cancer therapeutics have emerged as one of the chief revenue generator for thepharmaceutical companies working individually or in collaboration with cancer research institutes for development of endometrial cancer therapeutic drugs. These include Roche, AbbVie, ImmunoGen, Sanofi, GSK, and Bayer amongst others. The Global Endometrial Cancer Therapeutics market, in 2016, was estimated to be US$ 19.9 Billion and is expected to reach US$ 26.9 Billion by 2023. The Endometrial Cancer Therapeutics market globally is expected to become much more organized and consolidated with the technological advancements and debut makers that are entering into this industry.

According to a new research report by RNCOS entitled, "Global Endometrial Cancer Therapeutics Market By Therapy (Chemotherapy, Hormone Therapy, Radiation Therapy, Surgery), By Enduser (Research Institutes, Hospitals & Clinics), & Pipeline Analysis, Outlook to 2023", the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.3% during 2016-2023.Rising endometrial cancer epidemics, increasing healthcare expenditure, increasing obesity amongst women are some of the major factors which will administer the growth of this industry.

Research Analysis and Highlights

The report is dispersed across 102 pages and provides an in-depth research and rational analysis of the current status and future prospects of the Global Endometrial Cancer Therapeutics Industry. The report also provides a clear picture of the current status of endometrial cancer therapeutic drugs in pipeline followed by emerging trends and developments. Additionally, the study includes all endometrial cancer therapeutic drugs represented that are under various clinical phases of development. The report further highlights segmentation of the endometrial cancer therapeutic drugs pipeline as well as global endometrial cancer therapeutics as well as the individual share of the segment. At the end, with special focus on key players in Endometrial Cancer Therapeutics industry, the research provides valuable information to the investors and debut makers who are looking forward to enter in this market.

Some of the salient features of the report include:

• Adjuvant Chemotherapy feasible for high-risk endometrial cancer
• Sentinel Lymph Node Mapping: A less invasive method for staging of endometrial cancer
• Global Endometrial Cancer Therapeutics Market forecasts to 2023
• Current analysis of Endometrial Cancer Therapeutic drugs in pipeline

For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit:

Some of our Related Reports are:

• T-Cell Immunotherapy for Cancer: Pipeline Analysis
• Cancer Generics Market Analysis

For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM910.htm

Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Healthcare_Industry.htm

ABOUT RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.

Contact
RNCOS E-Services Pvt. Ltd.
G-199, Sector 63, Noida – 201301
***@rncos.com
Email:***@rncos.com
