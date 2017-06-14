News By Tag
Global Endometrial Cancer Therapeutics Market Expanding
"Supported by the rising global endometrial cancer epidemics and increasing advancements, the global Endometrial Cancer Therapeutics Market is flourishing" says RNCOS
According to a new research report by RNCOS entitled, "Global Endometrial Cancer Therapeutics Market By Therapy (Chemotherapy, Hormone Therapy, Radiation Therapy, Surgery), By Enduser (Research Institutes, Hospitals & Clinics), & Pipeline Analysis, Outlook to 2023", the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.3% during 2016-2023.Rising endometrial cancer epidemics, increasing healthcare expenditure, increasing obesity amongst women are some of the major factors which will administer the growth of this industry.
Research Analysis and Highlights
The report is dispersed across 102 pages and provides an in-depth research and rational analysis of the current status and future prospects of the Global Endometrial Cancer Therapeutics Industry. The report also provides a clear picture of the current status of endometrial cancer therapeutic drugs in pipeline followed by emerging trends and developments. Additionally, the study includes all endometrial cancer therapeutic drugs represented that are under various clinical phases of development. The report further highlights segmentation of the endometrial cancer therapeutic drugs pipeline as well as global endometrial cancer therapeutics as well as the individual share of the segment. At the end, with special focus on key players in Endometrial Cancer Therapeutics industry, the research provides valuable information to the investors and debut makers who are looking forward to enter in this market.
Some of the salient features of the report include:
• Adjuvant Chemotherapy feasible for high-risk endometrial cancer
• Sentinel Lymph Node Mapping: A less invasive method for staging of endometrial cancer
• Global Endometrial Cancer Therapeutics Market forecasts to 2023
• Current analysis of Endometrial Cancer Therapeutic drugs in pipeline
