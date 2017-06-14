News By Tag
Majesty is the New Hip Hop Sensation in SoundCloud
SoundCloud gala is witnessing huge engagement in the music gallery of versatile artist William Quincy aka Majesty. Listen to his tracks and feel the difference.
William Quincy aka Majesty is based on California. He was passionate towards music since lad, but his expertise as a basket ball player made his parents think that he would have a better career in sports. But Majesty thought differently and gave his level best to flourish his career as a hip hop artist. Years of dedication, knowledge in music and of course motivation made him a star today. Majesty wants to bring out the lost and real essence of hip hop music. He believes that hip hop music is not only limited to what is represented and has a lot to say. With his music he has been able to bring back the lost charm.
The tracks like "The Code", "I Aint Gotta Say It", "Snoop Dogg", the first single of his upcoming album This is Different and others clearly depicts his perfection as a rapper cum performer. The witty lyrics in his majestic voice will leave the listeners awestruck. Music fans if you really want some exotic yet classic taste the genre, tune to Majesty's tracks in SoundCloud.
To listen the music, Please click the following link:
https://soundcloud.com/
