New Website Offers Enhanced Service to Netwoven Customers and Prospect

-- Netwoven – a Microsoft solutions provider and Gold Partner that offers IT services to business clients – has rolled out its new website, it was announced today. The new site – located at www.netwoven.com -- offers customers and prospective clients an easier, and more secure means, by which information can be obtained about the company."The new website offers an improved user experience and faster navigation, and now includes mobile-friendly features," said Niraj Tenany, chief executive officer and co-founder of Netwoven. "We sincerely hope our users will find the new website fresh and modern."Visitors to the site can explore in detail the product offerings of Netwoven, which provides solutions for Business Productivity, Customer Engagement, Infrastructure Services and Big Data Analytics. Netwoven offers services in the following areas:· Microsoft SharePoint· Microsoft Office 365· Nintex Workflow Automation· Microsoft Dynamics 365· Microsoft PowerBI, and Cortana Intelligence SuiteAdditionally, site visitors can glean insights through the blog and tech talk session, which helps to enhance the understanding of the latest products and services offered by Netwoven and Microsoft.Those seeking additional information about the website or company may visit www.netwoven.com or reach out via email at info@netwoven.com or by phone at (877) 638-9683.Netwoven Inc., founded in 2001 by senior-level executives from Microsoft, Oracle and Intel, is a leading professional services provider using Microsoft technologies and helps companies design and deploy solutions for collaboration, analytics, and customer insights. Netwoven also works with organizations to help them with their journey to the cloud using the Microsoft cloud.