Ona Brown honored with a President Barack Obama Lifetime Achievement Award award pic small ATLANTA - June 20, 2017 - PRLog --



Ms. Brown is known as The Dream Queen and The Message midwife. She has been in the self-development industry for over 22 years. She continues the legacy and carries the torch from, her father, the legendary



The President Barack Obama Lifetime Achievement Award for Volunteer Services Luncheon honoring 30 men and women who have devoted their life's work to the service of others, presented by PVSA Ambassador Dr. Lenora Wimberly Peterson.



The President's Lifetime Achievement Award for Volunteer Service is a prestigious national honor offered to outstanding citizens in recognition of sustained volunteer services. This award program was implemented by former President George Bush, and was fueled further under the Obama administration.



Ms. Brown said, "I am extremely grateful and honored by the recognition. Never stop dreaming." Ms. Brown will be present to accept her award.



Other honorees include Celebrity Radio Show Host Michael Baisden of "The Michael Baisden Show", Florida State Rep. Shevrin "Shev" Jones, Mr. Dwayne Wade Sr., CEO Pro-Pops Inc., Mayor Dr. Eric H. Jones Jr., Pastor Brenda Ray, Singer/Songwriter Pastor John P. Kee and others.



Source : Ms. Ona Brown of World Impact Now, W.I.N. Email : ***@analise.rocks Tags : Award , Ona Brown , Coaching Industry : Business Location : Atlanta - Georgia - United States Subject : Awards


