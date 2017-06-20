News By Tag
Middle East Spiral Welded (HSAW) Pipes Market Size, Growth, Risk (2015-2021)
Saudi Arabia is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 7.3 % followed by UAE during 2015-2021
At 45%, water transmission occupies the largest share of HSAW pipes market followed by construction & infrastructure and by Oil & gas.
Currently, most of the gulf countries are facing the scarcity of adequate water supply, and this alarming situation has raised the concern of the government over the expansion of desalination and water reuse sectors in the region. Countries like Saudi, U.A.E, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait are spending huge amounts on its water treatment sector. For instance, Kuwait Ministry of Public works has announced USD 281 Million for wastewater projects. Such investments would definitely boost the demand of HSAW pipes in Middle East during the covered forecast period.
The report titled "Middle East Spiral Welded Pipes Market Outlook 2021" analyses the growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter's five force model.
With the purpose of examining the current competitive scenario of the spiral welded steel pipes market, this report covers profiling of some of the top players like Saudi Steel Pipe Company, Jindal SAW Gulf LLC., Gerab National Enterprises, Attieh Steel Ltd., Arabian Pipes Company, National Pipe Company Ltd. etc. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which includes company overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report encompasses detailed overview of the Middle East HSAW pipe market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.
