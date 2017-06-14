News By Tag
* Suse
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
SUSE Launches Container-as-a-Service Platform
New platform is part of SUSE's growing software-defined infrastructure portfolio, which integrates open source technology to drive next-generation innovations that matter to customers
Organizations looking to improve business agility are adopting a software-defined infrastructure approach to support containerization of their applications. Most are either containerizing existing applications directly or using a modern microservices architecture approach. SUSE CaaS Platform supports both tactics, helping customers be more agile and reduce operating costs.
"Container innovation is improving how applications are developed and run, but companies don't want to have to set up and maintain a complex and secure container infrastructure by themselves,"
SUSE CaaS Platform consists of three key components – orchestration using Kubernetes, a purpose-built operating system (SUSE MicroOS) for microservices and containers, and configuration capabilities – that provide the following benefits to customers and partners:
• Reduced time to market using out-of-the-box platform capabilities that enable customers to implement orchestration using production grade Kubernetes, deploy resilient container services, maximize portability, and develop in a trusted computing environment.
• Increased operational efficiency with automation of deployment management tasks and full application lifecycle support of containers using the built-in container toolset. It provides capabilities to manage on-premise registry, build container images, securely patch container images, collaborate securely and use trusted images from the SUSE Registry.
• Enablement of DevOps for improved application lifecycle management. It bridges developers and operations using a single, unified container platform that helps save development and operations time. It also makes it easy to deploy microservices and enables coexistence of configuration and code.
"SUSE envisions several key use cases for its CaaS platform, including the enablement of DevOps and microservices implementations for faster and more automated application releases across different infrastructure,"
Contact
Vernon Saldanha
Procre8
***@procre8.biz
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse