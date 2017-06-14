News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Smart and Sustainable Community platform launch
Minneapolis, MN: Today, AYEIM a venture management company introduces SSAYE, its social project and platform for Smart & Sustainable communities. SSAYE platform leverages blockchain with other underlying engines, providing people to engage better with their community members and beyond. In addition, the members can improve their environmental sustainability and thus enhance their living standards and have better progress. 'Looking at the global challenges and technology changes, we find this solution not only a great value-addition but a sustainable living platform to our smart township projects and communities' says Suresh Sreenivasaiah, CEO of AYEIM, who is the driver of this project. Suresh has been into global business and had lead IT initiatives for Fortune 100 companies and township programs earlier.
The pilot projects being considered are for Smart townships in India and US. During the Startup weekend hosted by Google for Entrepreneurs in Minneapolis, there was a natural alignment with couple of Smart Education ventures that aligned with the thoughts for enabling a better education and smart living.
The project also plans to release their own digital currency to its members and launch an ICO soon for the upcoming projects. The SSAYE (www.ssaye.club) platform is supported by YESJ EXPERT, the IT experts in emerging technologies and enterprise solutions.
AYEIM (www.ayeim.com) has been into global venture management and the team has diverse, experienced folks varying from hi-tech, sustainability, solar power to smart cities.
Contact
AYEIM
***@ayeim.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse