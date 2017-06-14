 
News By Tag
* Data Analytics
* Real-time platform
* Big Data
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Bangalore
  Karnataka
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
20191817161514

IQLECT becomes the most affordable Real-time analytics provider with its latest platform launch

IQLECT launches a brand new SaaS version of its platform, Ampere, to make real-time insights more accessible and affordable to the DevOps and IT infrastructure teams.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Data Analytics
* Real-time platform
* Big Data

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Bangalore - Karnataka - India

Subject:
* Products

BANGALORE, India - June 20, 2017 - PRLog -- IQLECT, a pioneering organization in the exciting analytics space, has just announced the launch of its platform Ampere which will be accessible to organizations over the cloud (SaaS). Ampere has been built to address the challenge of analysing extremely large volumes of data and to generate insights as soon as the data is produced, in this case within milliseconds! The platform highly simplifies analysis of data from common sources like Application logs, IT Infrastructure device data, web clickstreams, etc by providing one-click, pre-configured applications in their App-store. However, the platform can be used to ingest, analyze and visualize data from any source across industries.

"We're extremely excited about this product launch. More so because this is a big milestone towards achieving our mission of democratizing real-time data analysis", says CEO of IQLECT, Sachin Sinha. "We've been working closely with the application development and IT infrastructure community over the past year to help solve some of their most nagging problems using analytics. Ampere brings forth this collective knowledge to these communities all over the world in the form of more than 30 ready-to-use 1-click applications starting at just $39 per month."

Founded in the year 2015 in response to unavailability of simple and inexpensive options to generate actionable insights in real-time, IQLECT's platform uses proprietary technology pieces, including its own NoSQL DB BangDB, to overcome these issues. In one of its customer deployments, it acquires data from across the infrastructure of a large datacenter (network equipment, compute equipment, storage, applications and databases). Going beyond the usual techniques of infrastructure monitoring like threshold based alerting and static visualizations, Ampere has been able to apply advanced pattern recognition algorithms on live data and correlate these with possible causes in an unsupervised manner thereby helping unearth even unexpected issues and resolve these quickly.

"We believe it is counter-productive for our user groups (typically engineers from DevOps, SysAdmin, DBAs and NOC teams) to have to setup and maintain complex analytics systems. This is the reason Ampere comes with a full feature UI layer which helps them perform common functions (dashboards, data transformation and alert configurations) as well as advanced analytics functions (Complex event processing, Predictive modeling)" says the CTO, Shankar Umamaheshwaran.

IQLECT is already working with global organizations like Cisco, Dell and SAP and multiple IT infrastructure providers in India. This SaaS launch will enable it to bring the cloud promise to real-time data analytics and reach out to customers across the world. Also, with prices starting at just $39 per month, Ampere will be way more affordable (more than 50% less expensive) than popular alternatives like Splunk, SumoLogic, NewRelic, AppDynamics, etc.

To learn more about the company or product, email, info@iqlect.com, or visit the website at http://www.iqlect.com.

Contact
IQLECT
***@iqlect.com
End
Source:
Email:***@iqlect.com
Posted By:***@iqlect.com Email Verified
Tags:Data Analytics, Real-time platform, Big Data
Industry:Technology
Location:Bangalore - Karnataka - India
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share