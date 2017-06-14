News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
IQLECT becomes the most affordable Real-time analytics provider with its latest platform launch
IQLECT launches a brand new SaaS version of its platform, Ampere, to make real-time insights more accessible and affordable to the DevOps and IT infrastructure teams.
"We're extremely excited about this product launch. More so because this is a big milestone towards achieving our mission of democratizing real-time data analysis", says CEO of IQLECT, Sachin Sinha. "We've been working closely with the application development and IT infrastructure community over the past year to help solve some of their most nagging problems using analytics. Ampere brings forth this collective knowledge to these communities all over the world in the form of more than 30 ready-to-use 1-click applications starting at just $39 per month."
Founded in the year 2015 in response to unavailability of simple and inexpensive options to generate actionable insights in real-time, IQLECT's platform uses proprietary technology pieces, including its own NoSQL DB BangDB, to overcome these issues. In one of its customer deployments, it acquires data from across the infrastructure of a large datacenter (network equipment, compute equipment, storage, applications and databases). Going beyond the usual techniques of infrastructure monitoring like threshold based alerting and static visualizations, Ampere has been able to apply advanced pattern recognition algorithms on live data and correlate these with possible causes in an unsupervised manner thereby helping unearth even unexpected issues and resolve these quickly.
"We believe it is counter-productive for our user groups (typically engineers from DevOps, SysAdmin, DBAs and NOC teams) to have to setup and maintain complex analytics systems. This is the reason Ampere comes with a full feature UI layer which helps them perform common functions (dashboards, data transformation and alert configurations)
IQLECT is already working with global organizations like Cisco, Dell and SAP and multiple IT infrastructure providers in India. This SaaS launch will enable it to bring the cloud promise to real-time data analytics and reach out to customers across the world. Also, with prices starting at just $39 per month, Ampere will be way more affordable (more than 50% less expensive) than popular alternatives like Splunk, SumoLogic, NewRelic, AppDynamics, etc.
To learn more about the company or product, email, info@iqlect.com, or visit the website at http://www.iqlect.com.
Contact
IQLECT
***@iqlect.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse