GoToWebinar Introduces New On-Demand and Video Sharing Capabilities

-- LogMeIn, Inc. today announced that GoToWebinar, its easy-to-use webinar tool, has received a technical and visual overhaul, as well as a host of new features. These include 'Simulated Live', a new feature that allows marketers to pre-record and playback webinars as if it were a live experience, as well as video sharing, to seamlessly integrate video assets in to webinars. These enhancements allow GoToWebinar to further advance its industry leading position through great customer experiences at massive scale, by investing heavily in the infrastructure and user interface to optimize for availability, connection stability, reporting capabilities, and audio quality. Additionally, the new features and functionality have been designed to allow marketers to have a higher level of engagement with their customers, which in turn delivers stronger long-term relationships and better ROI.One of the most impactful new features is Simulated Live mode. With it, presenters can record a webinar ahead of time and play it back as if it were live experience, complete with live audience interaction using Q&A, in-session polls and surveys. Marketers can use 'Simulated Live' to create events in a simple way that ensures a seamless and mistake-free experience while taking the work and stress out of the frequent delivery of the same webinar across multiple time zones or audiences.GoToWebinar's next new feature, video sharing, lets customers incorporate video assets into webinars by uploading video files or pointing to a web video URL. Webinar hosts can begin playing the video at any time during the event. The video and accompanying audio simultaneously stream to the entire audience in high definition."While traditional webcast tools are often expensive, difficult to use, and frequently require operator support, GoToWebinar now has more features, is simpler than ever and is offered at a lower cost compared to other solutions." said Daniel Waas, Director of Marketing for GoToWebinar at LogMeIn. "We know our customers rely on our service to host frictionless and highly interactive webinars, and that's why we've released dozens of improvements over the last year to further strengthen the ability for marketers to connect with their audience."These new features are just a few of the dozens of enhancements made to the product that gives marketing organizations new, more efficient and effective ways to drive customer demand and make existing prospects and customers more successful. In addition, GoToWebinar now boasts a new look on both Mac and PC platforms, with a modern, more intuitive interface.A recognized market leader in Communications and Collaboration, LogMeIn has a broad portfolio of products that create simpler, more intelligent ways for people to meet, market, sell and train, to deepen relationships and drive better outcomes. These include award winning products such as join.me, GoToMeeting, GoToWebinar, GoToTraining, Grasshopper, and OpenVoice. LogMeIn's combined communication and collaboration products support over 20 million users, over 900 million conferencing minutes a month contributing to over 7 million meetings per month, and 12 billion voice minutes per year.