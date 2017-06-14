News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Premier Car Care Offers Free Full Car Checkup This Ramadan
The checkup includes the thorough inspection of the internal condition, heating & air conditioning, electrical system, mechanical system, steering system, exhaust system, wheels & tires, braking system, and external condition.
The free full car checkup offered by Premier is designed to spread the spirit of Ramadan through giving and sharing the blessing and joys of the holy month. The service center urges Jaguar and Land Rover owners to take advantage of the promotion while it lasts to enjoy a smooth road trip all season long. To avail the offer, which is valid only until June 22, customers are advised to book an appointment before coming to the workshop.
###
Premier Car Care is a Dubai-based alternative service center for luxury cars specializing in German, British and Italian brands. It offers a complete line of care and maintenance services such as full car checkups, vehicle repair & maintenance, AC checkups, car body repair, car detailing, car window tinting, and spare parts & accessories. For more details, visit http://premier-
Contact
Angelica
04 339 4770
***@premier-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse