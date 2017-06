Premier Car Care Offers Free Full Car Checkup This Ramadan

Premier Car Care

-- Summer is when vehicles bear the brunt of the elements. Aiming to provide motorists with a smooth and glitch-free driving experience this season, Premier Car Care, one of the leading car service centers for luxury cars in Dubai, is offering a free full car checkup exclusively for Jaguar and Land Rover.The checkup includes the thorough inspection of the internal condition, heating & air conditioning, electrical system, mechanical system, steering system, exhaust system, wheels & tires, braking system, and external condition.The free full car checkup offered by Premier is designed to spread the spirit of Ramadan through giving and sharing the blessing and joys of the holy month. The service center urges Jaguar and Land Rover owners to take advantage of the promotion while it lasts to enjoy a smooth road trip all season long. To avail the offer, which is valid only until June 22, customers are advised to book an appointment before coming to the workshop.###Premier Car Care is a Dubai-based alternative service center for luxury cars specializing in German, British and Italian brands. It offers a complete line of care and maintenance services such as full car checkups, vehicle repair & maintenance, AC checkups, car body repair, car detailing, car window tinting, and spare parts & accessories. For more details, visit http://premier- carcare.com/ or call 04 339 4770.