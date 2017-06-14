AlcorSearchpath Offers Franchising Opportunity for Aspiring Entrepreneurs in India

AlcorSearchPath, a Global HR Franchisor, is a Joint Venture between Alcor HRAM and SearchPath. It has recently announced a new and unique entrepreneurial opportunity for recent college graduates.

-- AlcorSearchPath, a Global HR Franchisor, is a Joint Venture between Alcor HRAM and SearchPath. It has recently announced a new and unique entrepreneurial opportunity for recent college graduates. AlcorSearchPath (www.alcorsearchpath.com)will award five free franchises, each valued at 20 Lakhs (equivalent to approximately $31,005 USD), to five recent college graduates. The company will help them launch their own executive search firms, under the SearchPath brand (www.searchpath.com)The combination of these two organizations supports the global companies and emerging entrepreneurs in competing against the war for talent acquisition. Alcor's vast experience in global recruitment consultant services history and SearchPath's rich capability of talent recruitment and acquisition focus on all the services and offerings in the spectrum of human resource. This makes AlcorSearchPath one of the fastest growing search and recruiting franchisees and a global leader in the HR services.According to Tom Johnston, CEO, "India has a large, young and educated population base, with an entrepreneurial spirit that rivals any country in the world. The war for top talent around the globe is raging, and we feel that India offers a huge opportunity, so we are willing to invest in the right people."George Molakal, Director AlcorSearchPath added, "We are bringing in a global platform for the budding entrepreneurs in India, strategically directed towards a multitude of HR solutions. The India growth story is well known to all, but this time we are bringing in the opportunities back home riding on our international network." Further elaborating, Molakal said that specifically his company will be 'targeting the fresh graduates' from India-based colleges who have the entrepreneurial spark in them. The ones who can look beyond the obvious 9-to-5 job roles."Ready to go deep? We just need some basic information>>AlcorSearchPath debuted in India to empower and support the potential entrepreneurs in setting up their own business. According to AlcorSearchPath, the company aspires to support the budding businesses in by launching professional services companies equipped with multiple revenues generating alternatives. Through these endeavors, they want to cater to the constantly changing requirements of the clients. While doing this, AlcorSearchPath will support the entrepreneurs during all the stages of the launch. These stages include the processes such as recruitment, training, management, marketing, and such other activities.AlcorSearchPath intends to hold a contest among recent college graduates, which will help them identify talented individuals who will be handsomely rewarded in the form of Franchisee Licenses. We are looking for the leaders with a passion and a drive that will make them great head-hunters. These new owners will be taught to sell a wide variety of solutions including executive search, interim staffing, career education and our new early pay mobile app, Get My Pay Early. There are no restrictions on geography or industry for franchisors to grow their businesses. The program is very simple. Recent graduates will register their interest by sending an email to info@searchpath.com. They need to include an updated resume and copy of their diploma. Once they have registered, AlcorSearchPath will forward them the details of the contest. The main requirement will be for selected participants to attend a two-week training program in Pune in July.Alcor (www.alcorfund.com)is a Global Private Equity firm that uses a cube-I model of corporate governance to ensure globalization of services by localization. The company combines strategic growth understanding with market expertise and applies these with an absolute commitment to growth success. The core Human Resource businesses are built to achieve growth imperatives and the company works with clients to maximize the pace and alignment required to grow their business and to reduce the related risk.If you have questions that we haven't answered so far, set up a time where we can talk through themSearchPath, Inc. (SP) www.searchpath.com. SP is a U.S.-based talent acquisition professional services firm, with 41 franchises nationwide. Founded in 2005, SP's goal is to become the premier, vertically-integrated provider of search and recruiting services in the world. SP is also a franchisor of its business that has redefined the way clients do business with recruiters by implementing a client-centric approach that combines proven industry best practices and revolutionary concepts.Office 305, Building No. 2Commerzone, Samrat Ashok Path,Off Old Airport Road, Yerwada,Pune 411 006, Maharashtra, India: +91 8600-0038-02, +91 8600-0038-01: +91-20-6687 0000