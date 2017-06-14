News By Tag
Get Cost Effective Hair Transplant Treatment in Indore from Dr. Mohana's
Hair transplantation by Dr. Mohana's is the ultimate choice for you to get a safe and cost effective hair transplant treatment.
A successful hair transplant is the one which gives you natural looking hair line with a impressive hair density without any clue of surgery. Now-a-day hair research centers have achieved various methods which provide complete naturalness. Growth and development of hair is a cyclical process. After attaining the full maturity considering its length and thickness the hair falls out naturally and is replaced by the growth of new one and the process goes on. If follicles fall out at tremendous rate is called as Alopecia in Medical Terminology. This causes complete or incomplete baldness which can be patchy, irregular or regular showing certain specific pattern. Pattern and frequency of loss is typically different in men and women. We have mainly two techniques in the field of hair transplantation, FUT and FUE. The main difference between the two lies is in the way of extracting the follicle units
Baldness is cause of distress for a lot of us. Some of us become under confident of our capabilities. We at Dr. Mohana's understand that hair loss not just affect us physically, but mentally as well. People lose their personality. They struggle with stress and lower self esteem.
Advantages of getting a hair transplant treatment are:
• You can be sure that your hair will look original and natural
• The donor area will be a permanent zone, means that even if hair is extracted from there, hair will grow back.
• The transplanted hair will be permanent and you will not have to struggle with bald spots anymore.
• Once the hair has grown to a certain length, you will be able to cut and style it in any manner that you like. If you have undergone an FUE, you can wear your hair as short as you want.
For more information, contact 0731-4023481, +(91)9009858803 or visit the website http://drmohanas.in/
About the company:
Dr Deepak Mohana is the Founder,Director & Chairman of this center. Aim to provide best in class aesthetic treatments at nominal cost. Hair transplantation centre is located centrally in the heart of India at geeta bhawan square. We have qualified doctors and trained staff who aim at making your experience and money worth. Dr. Mohana's also provide Skin treatment, Laser treatment and hair reduction treatment.
