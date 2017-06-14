 
Plan D Media Emerges as the Best Custom Website Design Development Company in Kolkata

Plan D Media is an emerging Digital Marketing Agency situated in Kolkata which offers valuable digital marketing solutions such as Customized Website Design and Development to help its clients maintain an effective online presence.
 
 
KOLKATA, India - June 20, 2017 - PRLog -- If you own a business but don't have a website yet, there are chances that you might be losing on big opportunities for your business. A website can help you accomplish various marketing strategies and help your business grow and to help you build that website Plan D Media, Kolkata offers its valuable digital marketing services just for you!

Plan D Media is a Kolkata-based digital agency that operates with a 360-degree approach to help companies accomplish their marketing targets. It was established in 2016 and has worked on several successful projects in a short span of time. The company offers a wide range of services which include Online Website Design, Website Development, Lead Generation, Pay per Click Marketing, Email Marketing, Social Media Management, Mobile App Marketing, Search Engine Optimization, Content Marketing, Video Marketing, SMS Marketing, Mobile Marketing and Online Media Buying.

The company sole aim is to help businesses generate more revenue. With that objective, Plan D Media offer the Website Design & Development service. A website is a company's most significant marketing tool and also the central hub for all of its content marketing and communication efforts. The experts at Plan D strive hard to build a user experience and deliver value to the customer. Value translates to referrals, repeat visits and eventually loyal visitors and customers. With their years of knowledge, experience and expertise, Plan D Media customizes it web design and development solutions to suit every need of their client and offer them the best.

With a long list of satisfied and successful clientele, Plan D Media boasts of a 95% organic marketing success rate. The company is capable of managing recommendations from all its clients and has a corroborated record of increasing lead generation by 120%. To give each client the time and attention they need, Plan D Media doesn't take up work with more than 25 clients at a time and at a price 50% less than what bigger agencies and in-house teams cost.

It is crucial for every business, big or small, to have a website. When you own a business, it is important for you to know where your audience is. You should be reachable to you target customer and having a website makes it possible for your customers to contact you anytime. So, if you have a business but don't have an online presence yet or if you have started a new business and want to develop a website for the same, get assistance from Plan D Media right away!

About the Company: Plan D Media is a renowned digital marketing agency based in Kolkata, India. It has the professionalism, experience, expertise, and tools to help your business achieve success in digital marketing. With Plan D Media you can accomplish your goals in the most quantifiable, effective, and cost-effective way.

For more details and further enquiries, please visit https://pland.in/website-design-development/

