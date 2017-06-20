UHT Milk Market Research Report, Analysis And Forecasted Growth Trend For 2017-2022

According to IMARC Group, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.51 % during 2016-2021.

-- A recently released report by IMARC Group titled "" critically examines the global UHT milk market. UHT milk refers to milk that undergoes Ultra High Temperature Pasteurization. This process eliminates the spores and germs present in the milk while preserving the essential vitamins and nutrients. Further, this milk goes through an aseptic packaging in order to prevent re-growth of any harmful microbes. UHT milk packs also have a fairly high shelf life and lasts for several months at room temperature.The report finds that the consumption levels of UHT Milk has increased from 20.9% in 2008 to 26.3% in 2015. A number of factors have contributed to the growth of the global UHT milk market. UHT milk does not require any cold chains for its distribution process due to which it has been able to create a significant penetration in non-fridge households and in regions where milk is scarce. Similarly, unlike regular milk, UHT milk does not require any refrigeration or boiling and can be directly consumed from the carton. This property makes UHT milk extremely convenient for urban consumers having busy lifestyles. Other factors such as rising population, increasing disposable incomes, rising health consciousness, and changing dietary habits are further helping to accelerate the growth of the global UHT milk market. According to the report, the market is expected to reach a volume of around 130 Million Tons in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 6.51 % during 2016-2021.The report has segmented the global UHT milk market on the basis of major regions. The European Union represents the world's largest consumer of UHT milk accounting for nearly 30% of the total global market. The European Union is followed by Asia, North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The report also provides a detailed competitive landscape analysis with some of the key players operating in this market being Lactalis Group, Nestle, Fonterra, Danone and Arla Foods.This report provides a detailed roadmap for setting up a UHT milk manufacturing plant. The study, which has been done by one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, covers all the essential aspects of the UHT milk industry. This ranges from a comprehensive view of the global cheese market to minute details of the industry performance, processing & manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are planning to foray into the UHT milk industry in any manner.http://www.imarcgroup.com/categories/food-beverages-market-reportsIMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.+1-631-791-1145sales@imarcgroup.comhttp://www.imarcgroup.com@imarcglobal