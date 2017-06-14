 

XpertDox wins $50,000 at Alabama Launchpad Alumni competition

 
XpertDox at Alabama Launchpad
XpertDox at Alabama Launchpad
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - June 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Healthcare data analytics firm XpertDox won the first prize of $50,000 in an entrepreneurial competition, Alabama Launchpad.

The Economic Development Partnership of Alabama sponsored the 2017 Alabama Launchpad L.E.A.P. Alumni Competition, which honors achievements of companies who have competed in previous Alabama Launchpad competitions. XpertDox had won $40,000 in a Launchpad competition last year.

XpertDox is a website focused exclusively on improving care of patients with rare diseases. They have built a database of 130 specialties, 6,000 diseases and 200 procedures. Powered by their proprietary algorithm, XpertDox evaluates all doctors and hospitals in the U.S. in the five critical domains of clinical expertise, research, educational contributions, leadership role among peers and recognition as an expert.

XpertDox offers its 'find a doctor' tool to other organizations such as hospitals, medical group practices, and insurance companies that want to improve their search engine for doctors. XpertDox is also facilitating pharmaceutical companies and clinical research organizations to accelerate the enrollment of patients with rare diseases for clinical trials.

