Top Sports Performance Center Hosts 3rd Annual Workout for Warriors Benefit
The leading tri-state area sports performance center hosts 3rd annual Workout For Warriors workout competition. All proceeds to benefit military veteran charities RT Foundation, All In All The Time Foundation, and Fallen Patriots Foundation.
The event will honor Bergen County native, Army Staff Sgt. and Ramsey High School graduate class of 2001, Tim McGill. McGill was of the 2nd Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group, deployed with the 3rd Marine Division to Iraq in 2005. In 2008, he served with the Army National Guard, elite Special Forces unit (Green Berets). McGill was KIA on Sept. 21, 2013 in the Paktia Provence of Afghanistan. A portion of Workout For Warriors proceeds will benefit the RT Foundation, (www.rtfoundationnj.org)
Workout For Warriors will also honor Petty Officer William "Ryan" Owens, SEAL, CPO of Peoria, IL. Owens was a recent 2017 KIA, who fought in Yemen during U.S. Central Command operations against ISIS. Owens charity, the All In All The Time Foundation (www.aiatt.org) provides educational assistance for Gold Star families and their children.
Nationally, the Fallen Patriots Foundation (www.fallenpatriots.org) provides college scholarships to the children of fallen service members. As 63% of surviving spouses cannot afford to give their children a college education, a portion of Workout For Warriors proceeds will aid in helping a child have such an opportunity.
Providing an elite team of coaches with over 30 years of sports education, field experience and professionalism, Freak Strength offers unmatched and top-notch coaching improving athlete's performance. Specializing in explosive speed, power, strength, endurance, flexibility/
Freak Strength is proud to house legendary football players such as NFL Super Bowl champion Chris Hogan and Devin Mcourty of the New England Patriots, Justin Trattou of the Minnesota Vikings, as well as former MLB Ray's pitcher Rob Delaney and Pat Dean of the Minnesota Twins.
Workout for Warriors will be held at Freak Strength located at12 Wright Way, Oakland NJ. Open to general public, admission will be $20.00 per person. Branded t-shirts will be available for purchase with donations directly supporting the 3 charitable causes.
For more event information contact chris@freakstrength.com
Register today by visiting: https://docs.google.com/
