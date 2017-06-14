Win Tickets to See The Rocketboys on July 17 in Salt Lake City!

Contact

-- Texas rockers The Rocketboys just releasedfeaturing stand out singles "You And Everyone Else" and "I Will Call You Home". The band is on the road now with Jared & The Mill in support of the new record. We're excited to offer a pair of free tickets to Thrillcall winners along the way."Formed in college in Abilene, TX and comprised of Brandon Kinder, Justin Wiseman, Josh Campbell, and Lang Freeman, The Rocketboys have released several records over their 9 years together, with dominant themes of brotherhood, family, life, death and the endless search for answers frequently at the fore.The band quickly achieved critical acclaim from their debut EP "Sing, Bird, Sing" and first LP "20,000 Ghosts"before their 2012 breakthrough release, "Build Anyway."Reviews often highlight the band's resemblance to textural acts such as Band of Horses and Death Cab for Cutie, while retaining the mass appeal of Coldplay, The Verve, and Arcade Fire."Find the offer at the link below: