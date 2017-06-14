Country(s)
CEO Coaching International Releases Eight-Point Checklist for Finding the Perfect CEO Coach
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - June 20, 2017 - PRLog -- CEO Coaching International, the leading firm coaching over 150 of the world's top growth-focused Entrepreneurs, has announced its release of an eight-point CEO checklist aimed at enabling CEOs and Entrepreneurs to find high-quality coaching and return on their investment.
"As we head toward a future where coaching organizations will be more integrated and more accountable for results, this checklist provides a succinct view of what that future looks like and how the new models of coaching can improve the quality of services provided to CEOs and Entrepreneurs,"
The eight-point CEO checklist is designed to determine if the coach in question has a clear methodology that will garner the results needed and a system of accountability to track actions completed. As with any business decision and investment, a CEO or Entrepreneur must look for a certain ROI. It's no different when hiring a coach. By asking the right questions and utilizing this checklist, the right CEO coach can be found and the return will be in the form of revenue, profit, and personal growth.
