News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
FHA Mortgage Checkup – Get a Free FHA Mortgage Checkup for Maximum Savings
FHA mortgage checkup for homeowners in PA, NJ, DE, MD, and FL.
"Routine FHA mortgage checkups are the key to saving money on an FHA loan," says Mr. Singleton. "An FHA Streamline Refinance could allow you to reduce your mortgage insurance premium and interest rate. This should easily reduce your monthly mortgage payment as well as your overall loan amount. Anyone with an FHA mortgage in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and/or Florida can call me at (844) 487-2737 to see if they qualify. They may be surprised at just how much they could save over the life of their loan."
The FHA Streamline Refinance process is pretty quick. There is no appraisal needed and there are minimal credit requirements. Mortgage interest rates go up and down several times each year. Refinancing must be done at the right time when rates are down in order to save the most money. That is why an FHA mortgage checkup is so important. Thousands of dollars can be saved. The problem is, it's up to the homeowner to make this request and most homeowners never do.
A routine FHA mortgage checkup should be done every six months. "If you live in Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, Maryland, or Florida and you have not had a FHA mortgage checkup in the last six months, it is time. A simple FHA Streamline Refinance with a reduction in your interest rate can save you thousands of dollars over the life of your loan."
For more information and for other types of free mortgage checkups, call (844) 487-2737. Like the USA Real Estate Pros Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Media Relations
***@usarealestatepros.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse