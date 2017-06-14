 
News By Tag
* Mortgage
* Refinance
* Real Estate
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* And Nationwide
  Delaware
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
20191817161514

FHA Mortgage Checkup – Get a Free FHA Mortgage Checkup for Maximum Savings

FHA mortgage checkup for homeowners in PA, NJ, DE, MD, and FL.
 
 
FHA Mortgage Checkup - Reduce Your Payment
FHA Mortgage Checkup - Reduce Your Payment
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Mortgage
* Refinance
* Real Estate

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* And Nationwide - Delaware - US

Subject:
* Services

AND NATIONWIDE, Del. - June 20, 2017 - PRLog -- FHA mortgage checkup – A free FHA mortgage checkup is offered to those who qualify. Mark Singleton, Sr. and the home loan services division of USA Real Estate Pros offer a free FHA mortgage checkup to residents of Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, and Florida.

"Routine FHA mortgage checkups are the key to saving money on an FHA loan," says Mr. Singleton. "An FHA Streamline Refinance could allow you to reduce your mortgage insurance premium and interest rate. This should easily reduce your monthly mortgage payment as well as your overall loan amount.  Anyone with an FHA mortgage in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and/or Florida can call me at (844) 487-2737 to see if they qualify.  They may be surprised at just how much they could save over the life of their loan."

The FHA Streamline Refinance process is pretty quick. There is no appraisal needed and there are minimal credit requirements.  Mortgage interest rates go up and down several times each year.  Refinancing must be done at the right time when rates are down in order to save the most money.  That is why an FHA mortgage checkup is so important.  Thousands of dollars can be saved.  The problem is, it's up to the homeowner to make this request and most homeowners never do.

A routine FHA mortgage checkup should be done every six months.  "If you live in Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, Maryland, or Florida and you have not had a FHA mortgage checkup in the last six months, it is time.  A simple FHA Streamline Refinance with a reduction in your interest rate can save you thousands of dollars over the life of your loan."

For more information and for other types of free mortgage checkups, call (844) 487-2737.  Like the USA Real Estate Pros Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/USARealEstatePros.

Contact
Media Relations
***@usarealestatepros.com
End
Source:USA Real Estate Pros
Email:***@usarealestatepros.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share