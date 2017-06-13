News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
NoMo Nausea Founder Jacqueline Darna Attends WBENC Conference
At the conference, Darna will the meet with female business leaders from every corner of the United States and the world to discuss how to improve women's participation in the business world. Darna will also be spreading the word about her groundbreaking product the NoMo Nausea band, which recently hit the shelves of select Bed Bath & Beyond locations. The NoMo Nausea band is a combination acupressure and aromatherapy wristband, which both prevents and instantly relieves nausea and vomiting. Invented by Darna after she experienced debilitating nausea following the birth of her second child, the band has quickly become a national sensation among expectant mothers, seasickness sufferers and victims of travel sickness.
NoMo Nausea is expanding fast and will soon be available at select CVS Pharmacies nationwide. For more information about NoMo Nausea and its sister product NoMo Migraine, please visit https://nomonausea.com.
Contact
Colter Lena
***@verizon.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse