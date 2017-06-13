 
NoMo Nausea Founder Jacqueline Darna Attends WBENC Conference

 
LAS VEGAS - June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Jacqueline Darna, the CEO and founder of NoMo Nausea, is going to attend the WBENC conference being held from June 20 to June 22 in Las Vegas, Nevada. According to the organization's website, the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) is a non-profit devoted to identifying and cultivating women-owned businesses in order to diversify the marketplace and spur economic growth. WBENC also certifies and provides resources to women-owned businesses across the globe.

         At the conference, Darna will the meet with female business leaders from every corner of the United States and the world to discuss how to improve women's participation in the business world. Darna will also be spreading the word about her groundbreaking product the NoMo Nausea band, which recently hit the shelves of select Bed Bath & Beyond locations. The NoMo Nausea band is a combination acupressure and aromatherapy wristband, which both prevents and instantly relieves nausea and vomiting. Invented by Darna after she experienced debilitating nausea following the birth of her second child, the band has quickly become a national sensation among expectant mothers, seasickness sufferers and victims of travel sickness.

         NoMo Nausea is expanding fast and will soon be available at select CVS Pharmacies nationwide. For more information about NoMo Nausea and its sister product NoMo Migraine, please visit https://nomonausea.com.

