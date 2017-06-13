 
June 2017





Santa's Thinking Hard About Christmas, Why Aren't You?

Don't sweat the summer heat. Read our latest blog and see all of our great summer deals. #santasummersale
 
 
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Summer isn't just for sweltering hot days at the beach and counting the minutes until your children's first day of school. It's also the perfect time to start planning for your town's or organization's Christmas and Holiday décor needs. Santa says, take advantage of Temple Display's huge summer sale! Where all commercial holiday decorations are discounted 15% off until August 31st, 2017.

Be amazed by Temple Display's huge selection of pole decorations. Whether you are going all out with your Christmas decorations or are just looking for a touch of holiday cheer this season. They offer a wide variety and size options that are sure to brighten your surroundings this upcoming holiday. All of the pole decorations come complete with all the hardware needed to hang as well as the incandescent or LED lighting. They are available in 3', 4', 5', and 6' sizes and can come larger. Even fitting street lights without power outlets is not a problem when you order from Temple Display. They offer pole decorations that come unlit for street lights that do not have any power. And if you are still not finding the perfect decorations for your needs; Temple Display will create a custom pole decoration for your town or organization at NO EXTRA COST! Making your custom one of a kind pole decorations sure to be the talk of the town this winter.

Last, but certainly not least, you cannot forget the lights! Christmas just isn't Christmas without the perfect holiday ambiance created with LED and incandescent lights. Incandescent light, light lines, and clips are available at incredible prices. With cases of 1000 bulbs starting at only $250.00! And if you haven't heard the buzz about cool and efficient LED lighting, here's the low down. LED bulbs look just like regular bulbs, but because they use so much less energy they stay cool to the touch all the time! They are also nearly indestructible and can do lighting tricks not possible with any other lighting. LED lighting is Temple Display's specialty, and offers too many styles and lengths to list here but call to talk to one of the highly knowledgeable staff members. One call and they will help you find all the lighting you will ever need. Don't forget to ask about the incredible deals offered when buying lighting by the case!

Don't let the summer heat have you out in the cold this holiday season. Click here (http://www.templedisplay.com/) and check out Temple Display's website today.

Contact
Temple Display
1-800-722-2501
***@templedisplay.com
End
