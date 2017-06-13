News By Tag
Bella Crafts Publishing™ is thrilled to announce their new e-book Magical Theatre Paper Dolls™
Bella Crafts Publishing™ announces their new e-book, Magical Theatre Paper Dolls™. The e-book is filled with enchanting dolls, darling costumes and wonderful backgrounds to set the stage for exciting playtime for kids and adults alike.
For their latest e-book, Bella Crafts Publishing™ collaborated with professional designer, Rita Barakat. Rita is a published and licensed artist that creates whimsical, fun and inspirational art. From wall murals to itty bitty minis, Rita has worked on numerous art projects for hospitals, corporations, families, and manufacturers. She is an educator and designer working with many notable manufacturers in the craft industry.
In the Magical Theatre Paper Dolls™ e-book, Rita takes her love of fun and whimsical art to create a paper doll book that can be enjoyed by kids and adults alike. The 68-page e-book is filled with enchanting dolls with moveable arms and legs, along with colorful, darling costumes and wonderful backgrounds to set the stage for hours upon hours of exciting playtime for kids. For adults that want to explore the e-book, the paper dolls can be added to various mixed media elements to create one-of-a-kind works of art. Some of the paper dolls and backgrounds in this e-book are left black and white to allow you the ability to add your own color and embellishments for even longer creative playtime. And because this book is digital, you can print as many paper dolls and accessories as your little heart desires!
The new Magical Theatre Paper Dolls™ e-book is available to view online and download on your computers, as well as your mobile devices such as cell phones, tablets, laptops and e-readers for the unbelievably low price of $16.97. Beginning on Monday, June 19, you can purchase this book for 30% off the regular price. But you need to hurry, the sale is only for one week and will end on Sunday, June 25. For more information or to purchase this awesome new e-book, please visit our website at http://bellacraftspublishing.com/
Media Contact
Lisa Rojas, Co-Owner/Publisher
Bella Crafts Publishing
3205542313
lisa@bellacraftspublishing.com
