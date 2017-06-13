News By Tag
Ozery Bakery To Showcase New Product At 2017 Summer Fancy Food Show
Family-Owned Bakery to Exhibit Newly-Launched Brioche and Full Product Line at Industry Tradeshow
Ozery Bakery continues to revolutionize the bread category with the introduction of the first packaged vegan brioche, Brioche Buns and Bites. Brioche Buns and Bites replace typical brioche ingredients such as butter, milk, and eggs with plant-based ingredients to create a healthier product. The result is a decrease in cholesterol, saturated fat and sugar per gram making it the premiere healthy alternative in its category. The Brioche Bites will debut later this year in leading specialty food stores retailing for $4.49 and the Brioche Buns for $4.99 before rolling out a full release early next year.
"Our growing consumer base has asked for a healthier vegan alternative to traditional brioche bread and we're a company that values delivering products that accommodate a variety of dietary needs," says Alon Ozery, CEO and Founder of Ozery Bakery. "We're thrilled to exhibit at the upcoming Summer Fancy Food Show as it allows us to interact with guests and to tell them more about Ozery Bakery's range of tasty products which are free of artificial preservative, colors and flavors."
Stop by Booth #5779 to meet the Ozery team and Jackie Sabon,—celebrated food photographer, recipe developer and author specializing in vegan food—who will be joining forces with Ozery Bakery at Summer Fancy Food, cooking a variety of mouth-watering vegan and non-vegan recipes featuring Ozery Bakery'sexpansive range of products.
The Summer Fancy Food Show will be held from June 25-27, 20117 at the Javits Center, New York located at 655 West 34th Street, New York, NY 10001. Attendees are invited to taste the full product line from Ozery Bakery at booth #5779. For more information on the show, please visit www.specialtyfood.com. For more information on Ozery Bakery, please visit http://ozerybakery.com.
# # #
About Ozery Bakery:
Ozery Bakery is a family-owned bakery founded on the promise to make superior quality bread from real, premium ingredients without compromise. Combining traditional methods, international influences, carefully selected ingredients and a modern sensibility, Ozery Bakery's fresh-baked, healthy bread fuels your life in a way that simply feels good. Ozery Bakery began as a sandwich shop Alon and his father, Al started in downtown Toronto. Soon, Guy joined in to help and a family business was born. Today, Alon and Guy manage the business together. To learn more about Ozery Bakery, please visit http://ozerybakery.com find us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
